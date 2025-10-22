Standard Chartered Hong Kong to launch virtual asset ETFs in November

Standard Chartered Hong Kong has announced its plans to launch ETF trading services in November. The bank’s upcoming virtual asset ETF offering is part of Hong Kong’s ongoing efforts to combine traditional finance with digital innovation.

The bank interviewed over 500 high-end clients, each holding at least HK$1 million (about $137,000) in liquid assets, as part of its Hong Kong High-end Customer Digital Asset Research 2025, which was conducted under the Digital Hong Kong Dollar + project by the Financial Administration Bureau.

Standard Chartered reacts to demand for digital assets

The survey reported by local media revealed that three-quarters of respondents are interested in digital assets, and nearly 80% plan to invest in the sector over the next 12 months. About 30% already hold digital assets, and wealthier participants in the survey expressed that they have confidence in using digital assets to diversify their portfolios.

Respondents said they typically start with small allocations, dedicating only a modest portion of their overall portfolios to cryptocurrencies or related products. On average, investors who already engage with digital assets use about 2.5 different investment platforms.

However, the survey also found that price volatility, platform security, and limited knowledge prevent more investors from participating.

Mac Weilin, Head of Customer and Data at Standard Chartered Hong Kong Digital Bank, said over 70% of respondents trust digital assets backed by local banks, showing rising confidence in regulated platforms.

“The data show a strong appetite for new digital investment opportunities, particularly when offered within a secure and regulated environment,” Mac said.

He Wenjun, the Head of Wealth Planning at Standard Chartered Hong Kong, confirmed that the bank would meet the demand for institution-backed trading with the launch in November.

“Clients are increasingly eager to participate in digital finance,” he said. Wenjun went on to say that integrating virtual asset ETFs into the bank’s platform would help provide more diversified asset and financial management options. ETFs are considered a safer, more regulated way to trade digital assets than direct cryptocurrency trading.

Hong Kong’s digital finance strategy evolves

At the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Finance Ministers’ Meeting in Incheon, South Korea, Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po stated that the country is committed to supporting innovation in financial technology.

Chan highlighted how blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) are transforming financial services by improving efficiency, reducing costs, and promoting inclusive finance. He stated that for sustainable fintech growth, financial innovation must serve the real economy, innovation must be supported through regulatory flexibility, and responsible and sustainable development in digital finance should be promoted.

Chan cited several local initiatives as examples to support his point, including the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s (HKMA) “Commercial Data Interchange” platform. The system allows small and medium-sized enterprises to share verified business data to improve access to financing, facilitating over 60,000 loan applications and more than HK$6.5 billion, approximately $845 million, loans to date.

During his visit, Chan met with South Korea’s Deputy Prime Minister of Economy and Minister of Planning and Finance, Gu Yoon-cheol, to discuss enhanced cooperation in economic, trade, and financial innovation.

Following the meetings, Chan is scheduled to travel to Beijing to lead a government delegation inspecting the Beijing sub-center and Xiong’an New Area in Hebei Province.

