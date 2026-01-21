Stablecoins and CBDCs will coexist in the future of finance, ECB’s Panetta

European Central Bank policymaker Fabio Panetta shared his views about the complementary nature of stablecoins, stating that they depend on traditional currencies.

The ECB is aiming to make the digital euro similar to the banknotes we use today. Meaning that it will be free, inclusive, and offer the highest levels of privacy, unlike private payment apps, by its potential 2029 release.

Will traditional bank money disappear in a digital world?

The Governor of the Bank of Italy and the European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Fabio Panetta stated, while speaking to the Italian banking association (ABI), that commercial bank money is “bound to become fully tokenised.”

Panetta predicts that private bank tokens and public central bank money will exist side-by-side in the future to ensure that, as people move away from physical cash, the digital system continues to be just as reliable and safe.

The London Digital Assets Forum (DAF3), held on January 21, shows that major global institutions like JP Morgan and BlackRock are already accelerating their own blockchain integration.

The UK government implemented new crypto reporting rules (CARF) on January 1, 2026.

In 2023, the “preparation phase” for the digital euro began, and it ended in October 2025. If European legislators pass the necessary laws later this year, a pilot exercise could begin by mid-2027, with the full launch of the digital euro expected by 2029.

Can stablecoins ever replace central bank money?

While the stablecoin market hit a record high of $311 billion on January 17, 2026, Panetta told the Italian banking association that it is “hard to predict” exactly how stablecoins will evolve. He insisted that they cannot lead the financial system.

Panetta explained that stablecoins are inherently limited because their value is tied to traditional money. They are “complementary.”

He argued that true stability can only be guaranteed by a traditional currency acting as a peg. Without that connection to a central bank’s “anchor,” stablecoins would lack the trust needed to support a global economy.

Especially now that “uncertainty has returned to center stage,” according to ECB President Christine Lagarde.

In Davos this week, she noted that renewed threats of U.S. tariffs are causing businesses to delay investments and making the economic outlook fragile. Panetta also pointed out that “political decisions” are now driving trade and interest rates more than simple market logic.

A new report from S&P Global Ratings released today predicts that stablecoin adoption in emerging markets like India and Brazil could reach $730 billion in the coming years.

