Loading...

Spot Ethereum ETFs to launch July 2nd, says Bloomberg analyst

1 mins read
Spot Ethereum ETFs to launch July 2nd, says Bloomberg analystGary Gensler, the Chairman of SEC (Reuters)

Contents
Share link:

In this post:

  • Spot Ethereum ETFs are set to launch on July 2nd, pending final SEC approval.
  • Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas confirms multiple amended ETH ETF filings expected today.

According to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, Spot Ethereum ETFs are set to debut on July 2nd. Today, many amended ETH ETF S-1 forms will be filed. The ball will then be in the SEC’s court to finalize any changes and grant the final approval.

In a separate update, Balchunas mentioned that Fidelity is leading the charge with its filings, though details on fees are still awaited. Franklin Templeton is the only one to have disclosed a fee so far, set at 19 basis points. Bitwise has also refrained from revealing fees, with many issuers likely waiting for BlackRock’s move before finalizing their own.

Spot Ethereum ETFs to launch July 2nd, says Bloomberg analyst
Source: X.com

Last month, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved the listing and trading eight spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) backed by ETH, Ethereum’s native cryptocurrency. This approval officially cemented Ethereum’s status as a commodity, not a security.

The approved ETFs include:

  • Grayscale Ethereum Trust
  • Bitwise Ethereum ETF
  • BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust
  • VanEck Ethereum Trust
  • ARK 21Shares Ethereum ETF
  • Invesco Galaxy Ethereum ETF
  • Fidelity Ethereum Fund
  • Franklin Templeton’s Franklin Ethereum ETF

The approval followed an exhaustive review process by the SEC, which scrutinized proposals from exchanges such as NYSE Arca, Nasdaq, and Cboe BZX Funds. The SEC concluded that these proposals adhered to rules to prevent fraud and manipulative practices, ultimately protecting investors and the public.

Several factors influenced the SEC’s decision to approve the Ether ETFs. Ethereum’s strong and regulated futures market was a significant factor that provided a solid foundation for pricing and valuation. Furthermore, removing staking features from ETF proposals and addressing the SEC’s concerns about staking being classified as unregistered security resonated with the agency.

Jai Hamid

Subjects tagged in this post: | | |

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

subscribe

Related News

Show all
fantom price
#News
2 mins read
33 mins ago

Fantom introduces $120M fund to drive development on Sonic blockchain

Australia launches first-ever spot Bitcoin ETF
#News
2 mins read
2 hours ago

Australian man sentenced for crypto-related identity theft offenses

Bitcoin
#Industry Thoughts
3 mins read
2 hours ago

Why is Bitcoin down today? BTC slips below $64K

Tech mogul Michael Dell posts about Bitcoin online
#News
1 mins read
3 hours ago

Tech mogul Michael Dell posts about Bitcoin online

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan