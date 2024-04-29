Loading...

Daniel Pemberton Announces ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ U.S. Concert Tour

Daniel Pemberton announced that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will have a live concert tour in the United States, and musicians will perform the score live. The tour is reportedly planned to play for multiple audiences across 50-plus dates. Daniel Said, “I always thought it’d be impossible to do live.”

Just last week, the UK version of the tour was announced, and the tickets are selling fast. Daniel Pemberton revealed that the US would not be left behind, as plans are underway to ensure the Live concert starts by September 1st. The concert tour is set to begin in Nashville, Tennessee, and will feature Daniel Pemberton’s electronic and orchestral score. 

Without any doubt, a turntable DJ and a whistler will also be in attendance to add flavor to the score. Interestingly, there will be specific events where Pemberton will juggle musical instruments like the guitar and even show his own face. 

Daniel Pemberton, who is an Oscar nominee and Emmy’s winning composer, has experimented with several approaches, stating his initial uncertainty about recreating the multidimensional scores of both Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and now Across the Spider-Verse.  

“I always thought it’d be impossible to do live, because they jump between so many different ideas and genres. But a long time ago, I did a couple of cues at a one-off film music festival, and I was really surprised at how effective it worked,” Pemberton tells The Hollywood Reporter. “So that got my brain thinking about trying to do the whole film live, and we did a couple of tests that went down phenomenally.”

Pemberton explicitly mentioned that he won’t be present across all the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse live concert dates in the US. However, he’ll definitely be at the world premiere and try to make it to other relatively big shows in the US. 

He said, “I’m definitely going to do the London show [June 30th’s Royal Festival Hall] for a number of reasons,” said Pemberton. “It’s also conveniently close to my house. It’s a 10-minute ride. But when we do a really big show and they can get me there, I’ll try and do it. So I’ll definitely be at the world premiere, and I’d hope to be at some of the bigger ones in America. But it’s really about the schedule and all those kinds of things. I’m also not the world’s greatest guitarist, but I’m probably one of the best face slappers you can get.”

