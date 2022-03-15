Cryptopolitan is happy to announce that three of Spherium Finance’s officials – Aanchal Thakur (Co-founder/CEO), Sash Jeetun (Co-founder/COO), and Sheel Khandelwal (Head of Marketing) – will join the next Web3 Masterminds live session as guest speakers.

Web3 Masterminds is a live cryptocurrency talk show hosted by Cryptopolitan and sponsored by Forward Protocol, a technology platform that provides cost-effective blockchain toolkits that connect the value-driven economy.

The next Web3 Masterminds session will be live-streamed on Wednesday, 16th March at 3 PM UTC across all Cryptopolitan and Forward Protocol’s social media channels.

Aanchal Thakur, Sash Jeetun, and Sheel Khandelwal will be speaking with Forward Protocol founder Mitch Rankin and the Product Manager, Danae Matara, about the Spherium Finance project, including other mind-blowing topics about cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web 3.0.

About Spherium Finance

Spherium Finance provides investors with a complete suite of decentralized finance services comprising a token swap platform, a universal wallet, automated money markets, and so on. Spherium’s mission is to provide a transparent, decentralized, non-custodial, and user-friendly one-stop platform for all segments of the Financial system.

Spherium focuses on developing services that will unleash the potential DeFi revolution so that every individual, irrespective of his/her geographical location, faith, and social standing becomes its own “Wealth Manager” that ensures maximum returns on their investments with relatively low risk.

About Forward Protocol

Forward Protocol is the “WordPress for Web3.0.” The protocol uses a no-code and easy-to-deploy model to facilitate seamless deployment of blockchain applications spanning NFT, DeFi, Gamification, AI, ML, and Social Tokens. Forward Protocol’s toolkits make it easier for businesses and individuals to leverage Web 3.0 and blockchain technology.

For more information and regular updates, kindly check out Forward Protocol’s website as well as its Twitter, Facebook, and Telegram channel.