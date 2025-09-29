Spain’s inflation hits 1-year high

Spain’s inflation climbed to its highest level in more than a year in September, with consumer prices rising 3% compared to the same month in 2024, highlighting the impact of smaller drops in fuel and electricity costs while raising questions about the outlook for households and policymakers.

Inflation increased from 2.7% in August to 3% in September, which is exactly what economists expected. However, at the same time, core inflation dropped to 2.3%, instead of rising as many people had expected.

Energy costs raise Spain’s inflation in September

The latest inflation report for Spain shows that energy and fuel costs contributed to price increases in September. Energy is a significant part of people’s lives and businesses because families need electricity to power their homes, fuel to drive their cars, and gas to cook or heat their homes.

Companies also use fuel to transport their products in trucks, operate factories, and store food in refrigerators. Therefore, when energy becomes too expensive or the costs do not decrease sufficiently, companies will raise the prices of their goods and services. At the same time, households spend less because their budgets become limited.

Experts say people should remain calm because the high headline inflation appears to be temporary. They explain that world demand, weather, supply problems, and political conflicts make global energy markets unstable; however, inflation is expected to ease again later in the year as energy use shifts with the season.

Most analysts remain confident that inflation will ease because the core inflation (excluding food and energy) dropped to 2.3% instead of rising as expected. These numbers put less pressure on the European Central Bank because they show that its earlier decision to raise and cut rates brought inflation to its long-term goal of 2%. The situation may not be perfect, but at least policymakers can wait and watch what happens in the next few months before making any new move.

Spain was the first country in the eurozone to publish inflation numbers in September. Its data shows the rest of Europe what’s going on and what to expect with their economies. Other countries, such as Italy, France, and Germany, will publish their inflation numbers in the next few days, before the eurozone releases a combined figure for the entire region.

People are waiting to see if the same inflation patterns reported in Spain will also occur in other countries. If they do, then the European Central Bank won’t need to rush with changes in interest rates because there will be proof that the overall inflation is fading slowly.

Strong economy helps Spain handle rising prices

Spain’s economy remains strong despite the rising prices because the country makes it easier for families, businesses, and policymakers to deal with higher costs.

Economists say the country’s total economic output will grow by 2.6% in 2025 (more than double the expected 1.2% for the entire euro area). These expectations suggest that Spain can better handle the increasing prices than its neighbors.

Tourism is one of the key reasons Spain’s economy remains strong. Families also have more money in their pockets for food, clothes, transportation, or school supplies because prices for energy, such as electricity, gas, and fuel, are significantly lower than in previous years. The low external inflation pressure also helps maintain high production and sales; companies do not need to raise their prices as much.

