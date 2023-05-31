SPACE ID price analysis: ID price goes down to $0.465, as bears define the price function

TL;DR Breakdown

The SPACE ID price analysis is bearish, indicating a decline in price today. The price has descended to the $0.465 level, reflecting a downward trajectory. In the last month, the price trend has shown consistent variations, characterized by prolonged periods of fluctuation. Furthermore, the bears have maintained control for the third consecutive day, indicating their continued efforts to drive the price further downward, thereby sustaining their ongoing bearish slide.

ID/USD 1-day price chart: Strong bearish momentum boosts downward propulsion

The 1-day price chart for SPACE ID price analysis is going in favor of the bears once again, as they keep showing strong momentum. A significant price correction has occurred, with the value dropping to $0.465 today, resulting in a loss of around four percent over the last 24 hours. Upon analyzing the 1-day chart, we observe that the moving average value is currently situated at the $0.477 level. Furthermore, the Simple Moving Average (SMA) 20 curve is trading below the SMA 50 curve, indicating a bearish outlook. Additionally, the short-term trend line is displaying a downward trajectory.

ID/USD 24-hours price chart. Source: Tradingview

The volatility is still low as the Bollinger bands are forming a narrow channel, and their upper band is showing the value at $0.511, representing resistance, while its lower band is present at the $0.450 mark, representing support for ID/USD. The Bollinger bands average is set at $0.480. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) score has also followed a steep downward slope, as it has reached down to index 41, hinting at the selling pressure engulfing the market.

SPACE ID price analysis: Recent developments and further technical indications

The 4-hour SPACE ID price analysis indicates that the bearish momentum has resulted in a steep decline in the price value. The price has dropped critically low today. The coin value plunged to $0.465 in the last four hours, and the price is continuing its free fall.

ID/USD 4-hours price chart. Source: Tradingview

The moving average (MA) is also at a greater height as compared to the current price, i.e., $0.485, and has passed below the SMA50 curve. The volatility is increasing, with the upper limit of the Bollinger bands at $0.519 and the lower Bollinger band at $0.469, respectively. The price has slipped below the lower band which is a strong bearish signal. The RSI score has decreased as well because of the selling action; the indicator shows the selling activity in the market as its score has decreased to index 37.

SPACE ID price analysis: Conclusion

The SPACE ID price analysis suggests the bears have continued plunging the price down today, as they have brought steep losses for the coin. The ID/USD price has reached the level of $0.465, and we expect the crypto pair to continue on the downside for today.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.