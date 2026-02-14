Southeast Asian gangs’ crypto flows hit $260M

Southeast Asian gangs involved in human trafficking have now kicked up their money laundering activities, relying on cryptocurrencies to move illegal funds and conceal profits. The move signals a shift in how these groups operate across borders, with a new report showing that digital assets have become the most preferred channel.

According to the report, these illicit funds are tied to forced labor, operations carried out in scam compounds, and other criminal activities. The trend shows how easy criminal networks adapt to technology while expanding their global reach.

In a report released by Chainalysis, crypto transactions linked to suspected trafficking operations jumped by 85% to hit $260 million. The metric was released in its 2026 crypto crime report, which tracks illicit activities across public blockchains.

Why are Southeast Asian gangs adopting crypto?

In the report released by investigators, Southeast Asian gangs are now favoring crypto. Tom McLouth, an intelligence analyst at Chainalysis, explained that the adoption of digital assets by these gang networks is because using digital assets provides them with faster remittance.

He noted that transactions are carried out within seconds, and funds are moved into exchanges that are abroad at the same time. He tied most of these transactions to forced labor in scam centers.

In addition, some funds were also linked to international escort services and child sexual abuse material networks. The growth is in line with the expansion of scam compounds and digital gambling platforms across the region.

Aside from using digital assets for its speed, it helps them reduce their dependence on traditional banking systems. Criminals tend to avoid the delays and regulatory oversight that come with using traditional cross-border transfer systems, and scaling their operations faster.

Over the past few years, Southeast Asia has seen a rise in online scam hubs and digital casinos. These operations rely on trafficked workers who have been forced to leave their countries to seek greener pastures.

These networks usually advertise several fake roles to entice workers and end up holding them against their will in these compounds. The workers help the masterminds behind the operation run their scams, where they target victims worldwide and take payments using crypto wallets.

Investigators report scam growth tied to crypto

In the report, investigators mentioned that the criminals have been able to grow their operations using crypto. As scam centers in Southeast Asia continue to rise, crypto transactions associated with them are also increasing.

In addition, these trafficking groups use multiple wallets for transactions. However, blockchain technology creates a record of every transaction. Unlike cash exchanges, digital transactions leave a trail on the blockchain.

In addition, investigators are now using blockchain analytics and traditional intelligence to investigate these transactions. As a result of this, authorities can disrupt networks faster than in previous years.

While trafficking networks take advantage of the speed and global reach of crypto, transparency provides an edge to investigators. Cooperation between regulations and analytics firms has also been helping enforcement efforts.

In a recent update released by Interpol last November, it announced that it has designated the criminal scam compounds built in the region as a transnational criminal threat. The resolution was approved at a General Assembly meeting in Marrakech, where authorities claimed that the scam compounds have targeted victims from more than 60 countries. They claimed that these criminals target victims using voice phishing, romance scams, investment fraud, and other forms of crypto scams.