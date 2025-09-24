FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Track all markets on TradingView
IDRMYRSGDUSDVND

Southeast Asian countries could seal United States trade deal in weeks

2 mins read
817554
Southeast Asian countries could clinch United States trade deal in weeks

Contents

1. Asian countries are worried about higher tariffs on tech products
2. Southeast Asia now faces tough challenges
Share link:

In this post:

  • The U.S. plans to finalize trade deals with Southeast Asian countries in the coming weeks or months to address tariffs ranging from 10% to 40%.
  • Vietnam faces the biggest hit with potential $25 billion annual losses from 20% tariffs, while Trump threatens 100% taxes on semiconductors.
  • Southeast Asia’s $4 trillion export-driven economy confronts its worst challenge in decades, with factory closures and canceled orders already happening.

The United States plans to complete trade agreements with several Southeast Asian countries within weeks or months, according to America’s top trade official, who met with regional leaders on Wednesday.

Jamieson Greer, the U.S. Trade Representative, spoke to economic ministers from the 10-country Association of Southeast Asian Nations during talks in Kuala Lumpur. The meeting comes as countries in the region worry about how American taxes on imports will hurt their economies.

Most Southeast Asian nations now face import taxes of 19% to 20% on goods they send to America. Laos and Myanmar must pay a much higher 40% rate, while Singapore gets a lower 10% tax on its products.

Greer told the ministers that discussions with individual countries about these import taxes are moving forward well. He said some deals could be finished “in the coming months or even weeks.”

“We believe that there are many areas where our interests align, and we can work together to achieve shared goals of bringing reciprocity and balance to the global trading system,” Greer said during the talks.

Two countries have already worked out new trade deals with Washington. Indonesia and Vietnam both got agreements that lower the taxes on their exports to America.

See also  Trump's ally Michelle Bowman says Fed is behind the curve, urges swift rate cuts

However, Vietnam still faces major problems with the 20% tax rate. The country sends more goods to America than almost any other nation – it ranks sixth worldwide. United Nations experts say Vietnam could lose $25 billion every year because of these new import taxes, making it the worst-hit country in Southeast Asia.

This was Greer’s first time meeting with the entire ASEAN group. Until now, each country has been talking separately with American officials about the import tax issue.

Asian countries are worried about higher tariffs on tech products

The Southeast Asian countries might start working together more closely on this problem. They are especially worried about possible higher taxes on computer chips and other technology products. These industries are important for countries like Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

President Donald Trump said last month he wants to put a 100% tax on computer chips from other countries. But companies that make these products in America or promise to build factories there would not have to pay this tax.

Southeast Asian countries built their economies around making products cheaply and selling them to wealthy Western nations, especially the United States. This approach has worked for decades and helped the region grow rapidly.

See also  Companies may be avoiding Trump's import taxes, costing billions

The region’s total economy is worth almost $4 trillion, making it the world’s fifth largest. More than 80% of what Southeast Asian countries sell to America consists of physical goods rather than services.

Southeast Asia now faces tough challenges

Many countries around the world have tried to copy Southeast Asia’s success. Nations in South Asia, Africa, and Latin America have all looked at how these countries attracted foreign companies and built export businesses.

The current situation represents the biggest economic challenge Southeast Asia has faced in many years. Countries like Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia are already seeing canceled orders, factory closures, and less investment from foreign companies.

The region has survived trade disputes before by adapting and changing how they do business. But experts say Trump’s import taxes are much more serious and could force these countries to completely change how their economies work.

Get $50 free to trade crypto when you sign up to Bybit now

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan