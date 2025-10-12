South Korea’s KIA smashes sales records as U.S. demand for EVs and SUVs surges

South Korean automaker KIA just shattered its own records again, as U.S. buyers poured money into electric and gas SUVs at a pace the industry hasn’t seen in years.

New models like the Sorento crossover, K4 sedan, and, of course, the ubiquitous Telluride three-row SUV are everywhere, it seems. And then there are the electric EV6 and EV9.

Those vehicles led Kia to smash sales expectations again, with September US sales hitting a record 65,000 units sold, an 11% jump from a year ago, with full third quarter sales climbing 9% to another record high.

Year‑to‑date sales are now 8.9% higher, according to Eric Watson, KIA America’s vice president of sales. “We had a great September, and you know, it’s really been every month of this year, our sales are building,” Eric said. “We’re up almost 9% year‑to‑date, so we continue to build strength every single month.”

The momentum comes from a wave of fresh models that have flooded U.S. dealerships. The Sorento crossover, K4 sedan, and Telluride SUV have all become regular sights in suburban driveways, while the electric EV6 and EV9 have captured buyers chasing battery‑powered options without Tesla price tags.

Those five models alone have pushed the brand to new territory, keeping production lines running close to full tilt.

KIA, which is actually South Korea’s second‑largest automaker behind Hyundai, entered the U.S. market in 1993 with the Sephia and Sportage. Both sold slowly, as Americans saw the brand as a budget option.

That changed when KIA introduced a 10‑year or 100,000‑mile powertrain warranty, a move that shocked the industry and helped calm skeptical buyers. Steady gains followed, leading to the opening of its first U.S. assembly plant in West Point, Georgia in 2009.

Back then, the company leaned into humor with oddball ads like the 2010 “Black Sheep” rapping hamsters promoting the Kia Soul, carving out a niche audience. But 2017 marked a turning point when the high‑performance Stinger GT arrived.

The car earned strong reviews from “2 Dudes in a Car” hosts Rick Newman and Eric Watson, signaling a new level of seriousness for the automaker. The real game‑changer, though, was the Telluride, which Eric said was “a huge piece of redefining who we were as a brand.”

The Telluride’s three‑row layout, comfortable cabin, and sub‑$37,000 starting price helped it dominate middle‑ and upper‑middle‑class neighborhoods nationwide.

“You start to see Telluride as one of the two vehicles in their driveway,” Eric said. “If they bought a Telluride, perhaps the next car they replace also becomes a KIA.”

Around 2021, KIA overhauled its logo and revamped dealerships, with 60% of U.S. outlets rebuilt or expanded to handle rising demand. That same wave carried the EV9, a large electric SUV styled like a Range Rover, into strong early sales and another positive “2 Dudes” review.

KIA faces labor raids, theft lawsuits, and new production goals

While KIA’s U.S. push keeps accelerating, it hasn’t avoided controversy. On September 9, a federal raid at the Hyundai‑LG battery complex in Ellabell, Georgia led to 300 South Korean workers being detained for immigration violations, just two days after President Donald Trump warned foreign firms to obey American labor laws.

The raid delayed the plant’s opening and briefly threatened relations between the administration and Korean automakers.

KIA has built most of its U.S. facilities in non‑union states, keeping costs lower and sticker prices competitive. The Trump White House, known for backing domestic factory jobs but not unions, has tolerated the approach despite the headlines.

Another major headache was the “KIA Challenge,” viral TikTok trend showing how to steal older KIA and Hyundai models that lacked electronic immobilizers. Thefts exploded until a software fix rolled out nationwide. Even so, the company paid a $200 million settlement after owners sued.

Eric says U.S. plants can now produce electric, hybrid, and gas models on the same lines to meet shifting demand. New models are coming, including an updated Telluride that, in his words, will take the brand to “new heights.”

Globally, KIA projects 3.22 million vehicle shipments this year, up 4.1%, with revenue expected to rise 4.7%. In the U.S., it plans to increase market share from 5.1% to over 6% and increase sales 7% year‑over‑year.

A new electric pickup is also coming to North America, expected to sell 90,000 units a year once production stabilizes.

Sign up to Bybit and start trading with $30,050 in welcome gifts