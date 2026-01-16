🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
Track all markets on TradingView
FSCFSSKRW

South Korea clears legal path for tokenized securities

2 mins read
896224
South Korea clears legal path for tokenized securities

Contents

1. South Korea undertakes a massive regulatory step in the crypto ecosystem
2. South Korean citizens expressed excitement about the upcoming regulations
Share link:

In this post:

  • South Korea has legalized tokenized securities by amending its financial laws.
  • The new rules allow blockchain-based securities to be issued and traded through licensed brokerages.
  • Analysts expect the tokenized securities market to grow rapidly, with the law taking effect in 2027.

South Korea has intensified its push into the crypto sector amid intensifying competition, unveiling a regulatory framework to oversee the issuance and trading of tokenized securities. The move is part of a broader shift towards blockchain-based securities within the country’s financial system.

Reports highlighted that this upgrade plays a crucial role in promoting economic stability and fostering sustainable development while safeguarding the country’s citizens as they engage in the crypto market. For instance, it enables the issuance of compliant security token offerings (STOs) and solidifies distributed ledger technology within South Korea’s existing financial framework

Meanwhile, an official government announcement confirmed that the National Assembly approved adjustments to both the Capital Markets Act and the Electronic Securities Act during a plenary session.

It is worth noting that under the Korean law, such updates recognize tokenized securities as legitimate financial instruments and define how they can be issued, distributed, and traded.

South Korea undertakes a massive regulatory step in the crypto ecosystem 

Following the establishment of the new framework, sources familiar with the situation said the Electronic Securities Act will allow qualified issuers to develop tokenized securities using blockchain technology. Moreover, the amended Capital Markets Act classifies these products as tradeable investment contract securities via brokerages and other licensed intermediaries. 

See also  Ishiba goes cold on crypto tax reform — opposition warns gap between US and Japan getting ‘wider and wider’

With these enhancements in place, reports highlighted that regulators seek to integrate the operational efficiencies of distributed ledgers with established investor protection frameworks.

According to the Financial Services Commission, these reforms will improve the oversight and handling of securities accounts. It will also boost the adoption of smart contracts in market infrastructure, the government agency said.

To further break this point down for better understanding, these officials asserted that the scope of tokenized securities extends across various asset classes, including both debt and equity products, rather than being confined to a specialized asset class. 

Another significant milestone was noted when a government representative disclosed the potential advantages of non-standard investment contracts that have experienced supply chain inefficiencies in the past. Examples of these contracts include those linked to real estate, art, or agricultural initiatives.

Several analysts commented on these updates in South Korea. They argued that authorities subjected these products to a regulated STO framework to expand investor access without compromising compliance or risk management.

After this process is finalized, the new law is expected to be enacted in January 2027, following a 12-month preparation period. Notably, South Korea’s tokenized securities project is an extension of earlier efforts displayed by the FSC. At this time, the regulatory agency had published STO-related rules.

See also  Europe drops crypto bomb: Massive changes coming for CASPs

Still, the FSC is assigned the role of heading the implementation of the new law. To make this implementation a success, the agency will team up with the Financial Supervisory Service, the Korea Securities Depository, and industry stakeholders. 

South Korean citizens expressed excitement about the upcoming regulations

To establish a supportive infrastructure comprising secure ledger-based account management systems, a consultation group has scheduled a crucial meeting as early as February. 

Standard Chartered’s estimate suggests that tokenized real-world assets could reach a new record of $2 trillion in market value by 2028. 

In a separate report, Boston Consulting Group, a premier global management consulting firm, predicted that South Korea’s tokenized securities market will expand to almost 367 trillion won or $249 billion by the end of the decade.

In the meantime, local financial companies like Mirae Asset Securities and Hana Financial Group publicly announced that they have already initiated several efforts to develop platforms as they await the upcoming regulations.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan