Loading...

South Africa sees continued drop in consumer inflation

2 mins read
South Africa

Most read

GPortal: Your Go-To Choice for Enshrouded Dedicated Servers

AI Model Developed to Detect Extremist Users and ISIS-Related Content on X Platform

BlackRock signals Paradigm shift with 84.9% Bitcoin allocation

Joint status report reveals ongoing dispute between SEC and Binance Holdings Ltd

Rollbit Price Prediction 2024-2033: Is It Time To Buy RLB?

Contents
1. Inflation trends and central bank’s stance
2. South Africa’s core inflation holds steady
Share link:

TL;DR

  • South Africa experienced a second consecutive month of declining consumer inflation in December, with the rate falling to 5.1% from November’s 5.5%.
  • This decline brings the inflation rate closer to the South African Reserve Bank’s target range midpoint of 4.5%.
  • The average inflation rate in South Africa for 2023 was 6.0%, decreasing from the 6.9% recorded in 2022.

South Africa reported a decrease in consumer inflation for the second consecutive month in December. The figures, released by Statistics South Africa, indicate a drop to 5.1% year-on-year from November’s 5.5%. This move edges the inflation rate closer to the central bank’s target range midpoint of 4.5%.

Inflation trends and central bank’s stance

The decrease in inflation brings the rate closer to the South African Reserve Bank’s (SARB) target range of 3-6%. This narrowing gap is crucial as the SARB has expressed its intent to see inflation stabilize around 4.5% before considering any reductions in interest rates. 2023, the country witnessed an average inflation rate of 6.0%, a notable decrease from 6.9% in 2022. Projections for 2024 suggest an average inflation rate of around 5%.

As South Africa anticipates the South African Reserve Bank’s monetary policy announcement on Thursday, economists’ consensus is maintaining the status quo regarding interest rates. A Reuters poll, encompassing 20 economists unanimously predicted that the SARB would retain its main lending rate at 8.25%.

According to Annabel Bishop, an analyst at Investec, the latest inflation data is unlikely to sway the bank’s perspective on the inflation outlook for this year. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the bank is expected to maintain a cautious approach, emphasizing the risks of inflation while likely keeping the interest rates unchanged. The MPC’s previous meeting projected the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation at 5.0% year-on-year for 2024, and the current data aligns with this forecast.

South Africa’s core inflation holds steady

A critical component of the December inflation data is the core inflation rate, which remained steady at 4.5% annually. This inflation measure excludes the often volatile prices of food and fuel and provides a more stable view of the inflationary trend within the economy. The steadiness of core inflation indicates underlying economic forces at play and is often a key metric for policy decisions.


The decrease in overall inflation, while a positive sign, must be viewed within the broader economic context. South Africa’s economy, like many globally, has been navigating a complex array of challenges, including fluctuating commodity prices and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the SARB’s monetary policy is a delicate balancing act, aiming to curb inflation without hindering economic growth.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.

Share link:

Irene Mukiri

Irene is a crypto enthusiast and writer who loves to travel. As a digital nomad, she explores the transformative power of blockchain technology. Her writing reflects the limitless possibilities for humanity to connect and grow.

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
South Africa
#African News
2 mins read

FSCA Evaluates Fate of 50 Crypto Firms’ License Applications

DXwand
#African News
2 mins read

DXwand Secures $4M Series A Funding for MENA AI Expansion

Tunisia
#African News
2 mins read

Tunisia cabinet okays central bank treasury financing

#African News
2 mins read

FSCA Grants Licenses, Establishing South Africa as Crypto Pioneer

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan