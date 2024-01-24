South Africa sees continued drop in consumer inflation

South Africa reported a decrease in consumer inflation for the second consecutive month in December. The figures, released by Statistics South Africa, indicate a drop to 5.1% year-on-year from November’s 5.5%. This move edges the inflation rate closer to the central bank’s target range midpoint of 4.5%.

Inflation trends and central bank’s stance

The decrease in inflation brings the rate closer to the South African Reserve Bank’s (SARB) target range of 3-6%. This narrowing gap is crucial as the SARB has expressed its intent to see inflation stabilize around 4.5% before considering any reductions in interest rates. 2023, the country witnessed an average inflation rate of 6.0%, a notable decrease from 6.9% in 2022. Projections for 2024 suggest an average inflation rate of around 5%.

As South Africa anticipates the South African Reserve Bank’s monetary policy announcement on Thursday, economists’ consensus is maintaining the status quo regarding interest rates. A Reuters poll, encompassing 20 economists unanimously predicted that the SARB would retain its main lending rate at 8.25%.

According to Annabel Bishop, an analyst at Investec, the latest inflation data is unlikely to sway the bank’s perspective on the inflation outlook for this year. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the bank is expected to maintain a cautious approach, emphasizing the risks of inflation while likely keeping the interest rates unchanged. The MPC’s previous meeting projected the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation at 5.0% year-on-year for 2024, and the current data aligns with this forecast.

South Africa’s core inflation holds steady

A critical component of the December inflation data is the core inflation rate, which remained steady at 4.5% annually. This inflation measure excludes the often volatile prices of food and fuel and provides a more stable view of the inflationary trend within the economy. The steadiness of core inflation indicates underlying economic forces at play and is often a key metric for policy decisions.



The decrease in overall inflation, while a positive sign, must be viewed within the broader economic context. South Africa’s economy, like many globally, has been navigating a complex array of challenges, including fluctuating commodity prices and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the SARB’s monetary policy is a delicate balancing act, aiming to curb inflation without hindering economic growth.