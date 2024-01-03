Sonic the Hedgehog’s Lego Journey Expands with New BrickHeadz Sets for Shadow and Knuckles

LEGO’s Sonic-themed collection continues to grow with the addition of BrickHeadz sets for Shadow and Knuckles, available starting February 1, 2024.

Lego enthusiasts and Sonic fans have reason to celebrate as Lego unveils its latest additions to the Sonic-themed collection. Shadow and Knuckles, two iconic characters from the Sonic the Hedgehog universe, are set to receive their own BrickHeadz sets, adding to the ever-expanding Lego lineup inspired by the beloved video game franchise.

Shadow and Knuckles join the Lego universe

The journey of Sonic’s Lego adventure began as a fan submission to Lego Ideas and has since taken off at a remarkable pace. The announcement of BrickHeadz sets for Shadow and Knuckles follows the release of their individual Lego sets in late 2023 and New Year’s Day 2024, respectively.

BrickHeadz, a unique series that transforms iconic characters into Lego sets, is set to bring the edgy and enigmatic Shadow and the determined echidna Knuckles to life. Notably, both Sonic and Tails have their own BrickHeadz sets available separately.

However, there is a twist with the release of Shadow and Knuckles as BrickHeadz. Lego has listed them as a combined set, meaning fans must purchase both characters. Priced at $19.99, this duo comprises 298 pieces, making it a moderately sized set that balances simplicity and complexity. It serves as an excellent entry point for younger Sonic Lego enthusiasts.

Lego’s expanding Sonic universe

The rapid expansion of the Sonic-themed Lego collection is indicative of Lego’s commitment to the franchise. Sonic and Tails’ individual BrickHeadz sets were just the beginning, and with the addition of Shadow and Knuckles, Lego aims to cater to a wider audience of Sonic fans.

While the decision to sell Shadow and Knuckles as a combined set may raise some eyebrows, it adds diversity to the collection and provides fans with a fresh and exciting way to engage with their favorite characters.

A busy start to 2024 for Lego

Despite the year being only three days old, Lego has wasted no time in making significant announcements and product releases. In addition to the upcoming Shadow and Knuckles BrickHeadz sets, Lego enthusiasts can already get their hands on several exciting sets released on New Year’s Day.

One such set is the Knuckles Guardian set, which is now available. Fans can also dive into the X-Men X-Jet, modeled after the iconic vehicle’s appearance in ‘X-Men ’97,’ a beloved animated series. Additionally, Lego has recreated the final battle from ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ in brick form with the Spider-Man vs. Sandman set.

This flurry of activity from Lego demonstrates their commitment to providing a wide range of sets and experiences for collectors and fans alike.

A year of Sonic celebrations

The decision to focus on Shadow and Knuckles is not without reason. Both characters are expected to take center stage in the Sonic universe this year. Knuckles is set to star in his live-action spinoff show, which will soon premiere on Paramount Plus.

Meanwhile, Sonic fans can look forward to ‘Sonic 3,’ a highly anticipated film slated to hit theaters before the year’s end. Shadow plays a potentially pivotal role after his appearance in the credits scene of ‘Sonic 2.’

As Lego continues to expand its Sonic-themed collection, fans can anticipate more surprises and innovations in the world of Sonic and Lego collaborations throughout 2024.