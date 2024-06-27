Solana’s $MEW Did 9X In 4 Days. Here’s A Presale Ending Soon That Traders Are Watching

Solana’s Cat In A Dog’s World (MEW) traded for $0.0042 Wednesday on centralized crypto exchanges like OKX, Bybit, and KuCoin (and decentralized exchanges like Orca, Raydium, and Meteora VD). The average MEW crypto price on exchanges represented nearly an 18% correction since Monday’s average $0.005112 MEW price.

The correction this week is not a result of anything the Solana meme currency economy or its participants did wrong, but happened as a result of the broad-based correction and consolidation of cryptocurrency prices across the market– led by blue chips Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin, and Solana.

While prices are falling, markets are resetting, especially as we are about to move into the summer quarter for the year and central banks signal they are getting ready to start lowering interest rates again sometime later this year. It’s a good time to pick one many investors may miss out on until it’s too late: Kai Cat Coin (KAI) on Ethereum, launching by the end of June.

Cat In A Dog’s World (MEW Coin) Insta-Launched In March

Cat In A Dog’s World is a long name for a cryptocurrency, but maybe that’s because it’s a currency worth going long on. It certainly was at launch, it turns out after markets moved on MEW coin. (No word yet on if the team plans to launch a doge currency tagged VULPIX.)

As TrustWallet explained in an article on May 1, “MEW took the market by storm after its launch on 26 March 2024.” This was just at the end of last quarter, so it’s a good bellwether that the cat memes are coming in strong this year. “The coin quickly gained traction,” TrustWallet added, “owing to the hype surrounding Solana and its playful ‘Cat in a Dogs World’ branding.”

As TrustWallet correctly reported, “Within its first 3 hours, MEW surpassed a trading value of $150 million.” That’s massive validation for investors following the cat meme thesis in 2024 to maximize for bigger and better profits from their altcoin portfolios.

On Mar. 26, Cat In A Dog’s World traded for $0.001, down a chunk of change in the first 24-hours after launching to exchange, as some of its early airdrop owners sold right out of the gate. That was a huge mistake unless they really needed the money right then.

By Mar. 30, just four days later, MEW tokens had risen in market value on crypto exchanges from $0.001 to $0.009, turning every $100 worth of Cat In A Dog’s World into $900 on crypto exchanges that day.

What To Do If Kai Cat Coin ($KAI) Insta-Launches Next

Holders just had to be quick to notice and scoop some profits while leaving some capital to hold the project’s gravity and deliver more future returns through sustained growth.

That worked out nicely in MEW’s case, which has had several big swings up since then, even as it has mostly ranged sideways on the price chart since March.

The average annualized ROI of MEW’s meteoric rise this spring is an insane 73,000%. But altcoin investors don’t get those returns all year and automatically.

They get them for brief sprints during rallies and volatile markets, and they have to get into cheap buying opportunities early to have access to these kinds of lucrative selling opportunities.

As Elon Musk said during the first crypto super-cycle dominated by meme coins three years ago– you can’t sell something you don’t have.

Kai Cat Has Rounded The $500,000 Presale Milestone.

$KAI Tokens Exit Presale And List On Exchanges In June.