Solana tops Base for the first time in automated stablecoin transactions

Solana surpassed Base in x402 on-chain transactions for the first time on Sunday. On-chain data revealed that Solana recorded 518,400 x402 payments while Base recorded 505,000 payments on the x402 protocol.

Transactions in agent-to-agent services recorded the most payments at $548,500, followed by transactions in infrastructure and utilities at $267,100. Transactions in AI-generated services were the lowest at $14,200.

Coinbase facilitates over 50% of all x402 payments

x402 is doing $600m in annualized payment volume >50% is going through the Coinbase facilitator, but there are several others hot on its heels The beauty of this being an open standard is that it'll hit escape velocity through rapid, broad adoption This'll be a 2026 mega trend https://t.co/kU0fJIPOsa pic.twitter.com/78e1fwpALA — 0xSammy (@0xSammy) December 23, 2025

On January 11, Solana accounted for nearly 51% of all payments on the x402 protocol. On the same day, x402 transaction volumes on the Solana blockchain reached $34,600, while Base recorded around $34,300. The total x402 transaction volumes on blockchains hit $69,000 on the same day.

On-chain data revealed that payment volume in agent-to-agent services reached $49,600, followed by data-as-a-service transaction volumes of $15,000. Payment volumes in infrastructure and utilities reached $202.1, with the other categories accounting for the rest.

On-chain data revealed that x402 transactions by chain reached 727,500 on Tuesday. Base recorded the most x402 transactions at 454,900, followed by Solana with 257,400. Polygon PoS also recorded 15,200 x402 payments that day.

There were 369,200 x402 transactions in infrastructure and utilities, and 254,700 x402 transactions in agent-to-agent services. Data-as-a-service also recorded 69,200 transactions on Tuesday, followed by 11,800 transactions in AI-generated services.

x402 payment volume by chain dropped on Tuesday from $50,600 the previous day to $27,400. Polygon led in x402 payment volume at $50,400, followed by Solana and Base with $20,100 and $7,300, respectively. There were more than $20,200 agent-to-agent service transactions, with the remaining $7,200 accounting for other categories.

Solana hit a previous all-time high in daily payment volume of $380,000 in late 2025 as transaction volumes surged on the blockchain. On-chain data also revealed a week-on-week growth of approximately 750% at the time.

The x402 protocol had processed over 100 million payments across several applications by the end of 2025. x402 on-chain payments have also recorded more than $600 million in annualized payment volume across all supported blockchains. On-chain data revealed that 50% of x402 payment volumes go through the Coinbase facilitator.

At the time of publication, on-chain data showed that the cumulative number of x402 transactions on Solana had surpassed 38.6 million. The cumulative number of x402 transactions on Base has also reached 119 million. Polygon PoS recorded the least cumulative x402 transactions at 924.1 million.

The Base blockchain dominates in x402 volume, with its cumulative x402 transaction volume surpassing $35 million. Solana’s x402 payment volume has reached $7.9 million, followed by Polygon with $3,100.

Global digital asset lender Galaxy Digital stated in December that the x402 payment standard will reach 30% of Base daily transactions and 5% of Solana transactions in 2026. Venture capital firm z16z also forecasted that the x402 protocol will reach a $30 trillion market share in the next five years.

Coinbase collaborates with Cloudflare to develop an x402 Foundation

Cryptopolitan previously reported in September that Coinbase collaborated with Cloudflare to establish the x402 Foundation. The firm stated that the initiative aims to simplify online payments with a new, open Internet standard.

As a next step, we’re developing the x402 Foundation with Cloudflare and other partners to ensure the standard remains open and can be used fairly by any company in the world.” –Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase.

Cloudflare argued that a lack of standardization has prevented the widespread adoption of the x402 Payment Required. The firm believes that a standardized protocol for payments will ease payments without geographic, currency, or formatting differences.

Mathew Prince, Co-Founder and CEO of Cloudflare, championed Coinbase’s work on the x402 protocol, acknowledging that the Internet’s core protocols have always been driven by independent governance.

Eric Reppel, creator of x402 and Head of Engineering for Coinbase Developer Platform, said the x402 Foundation will help make agentic commerce a once-in-a-generation opportunity to rethink how value moves online.

