Solana-themed shoes: Here’s how you can own a pair

The increasingly popular Solana ecosystem has recently partnered with Blanksoles to release a crispy pair of Solana-themed shoes that has taken the internet by storm. According to the announcement made on Solanaspace’s Twitter handle, the partnership has resulted in releasing a limited sneaker version that has sparked significant interest among sneaker and crypto enthusiasts.

Most Solana fans are tweeting with excitement, with significant praise for the shoe design. Solana fans are looking for different ways to get their hands on this limited edition, although it isn’t clear how to find one. Based on the tweet, the Solana-themed shoes are only limited to 250 pieces and come with a companion NFT upon purchase.

Solana’s partnership with Blanksoles

Solana-themed shoes

Blanksoles is a decentralized sneaker company established in 2021 that aims to make the NFT experience realistic with a fair amount of physical touch. The sneaker company partnered with Solana spaces to release the limited edition of Solana-themed sneakers that will allow users exclusive access to a blend of virtual and real-life physical experiences with products in their NFT space.

The platform has a significant record in the NFT space, having previously partnered with the Sacramento kings for their relatively popular “Laid back lions NFT” collection. Following their partnership with Solana Spaces, the physical sneakers are made available for in-store purchases accompanied by an airdrop of an NFT of its digital render. Here is a Twitter post from one of the clients who have purchased the Solana-theme sneaker that’s taking the internet by storm.

Just purchased a @blanksoles from the @solanaspaces store in Hudson Yards. Surreal moment.



Exciting things coming 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/7stIhh4MiJ — steviesh @ blanksoles & genesishouse (@steviejhuh) July 30, 2022

The partnership is a significant step for Web3 development, and the team says it is a stepping stone for further exciting developments within the space. The NFT airdrop, after every purchase, is meant to create a membership system that will provide sneaker buyers with several exciting experiences in the future. Although many details have not been released about the project’s roadmap, the team announced that they are working on a calculated move to partner with larger snarker retailers in Europe that shares their vision and interest in Web3.

Want a pair? Here’s how to get one

Getting a pair of any limited edition sneakers is often an uphill task. For these Solana-themed sneakers, it is not any different; the shoes are currently available for purchase directly from the Solana Spaces store in Hudson Yards.

However, if you like to gamble, you can interact with the Solana space’s tweet on Twitter to stand a chance of winning a free pair. According to their tweet, they may choose one or two of those who interact with the tweet and send a pair of the coveted Solana-themed shoes since they are in a “good mood.”

Conclusion

Solana has made significant strides in strengthening its ecosystem, evidenced by the apparent growth in the SOL token price. The crispy sneaker partnership has also sparked more interest within the Web 3 space, bringing together sneaker lovers, blockchain lovers, and, most importantly, Solana enthusiasts.