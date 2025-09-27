Solana staking ETFs could win US approval by mid-October

ETF analyst Nate Geraci anticipates US regulators will sign off on multiple Solana staking ETF applications by mid-October, noting that several asset managers have recently submitted new filings.

In a Friday X post, he wrote, “Another flurry of S-1 amendments filed today on spot sol ETFs. Franklin, Fidelity, CoinShares, Bitwise, Grayscale, VanEck, & Canary.Includes staking (yes, bodes well for spot eth ETF staking). Guessing these are approved [within the] next two weeks.”

Pantera Capital says investors may jump on Solana projects

Geraci’s comments come shortly after REX-Osprey Solana Staking ETF on Cboe BZX went live, which opened with $33 million in volume and $12 million in day-one inflows.

According to Pantera Capital, Solana could be the next big target for institutional investors, given its underexposure relative to BTC and ETH. Geraci also noted that the next few weeks may be a turning point for digital assets.

He asserted that developments like the inaugural Hyperliquid ETF application, the debut of the first spot XRP ETF, the first ETF with DOGE exposure, the first index-based spot crypto ETF, and new SEC listing standards are paving the way — adding, “Get ready for October.”

In an X post Friday, Bitwise CIO Hunter Horsley also highlighted $60 million in inflows into Europe’s Bitwise Solana staking ETP over five trading days, commenting, “Solana on people’s minds.” Bitfinex analysts, however, cautioned that altcoins might not see a major run-up until more crypto ETFs targeting smaller assets are approved.

Fusaro believes the filings are well advanced in the SEC’s review process

Geraci noted that staking’s inclusion in the latest ETF submissions indicates a favorable outlook for ETH ETF staking.

Several analysts agree. Markus Thielen, research head at 10x Research, said in a recent interview that staking would boost returns for ETH ETFs and could “dramatically transform the market.” However, several US asset managers have yet to receive the SEC’s green light for staking in Ether ETFs, though they filed numerous requests months ago.

What’s clear, nonetheless, is that after the SEC introduced its proposed listing rules in July, firms have been busy updating their filings and responding to regulatory feedback. Three people with knowledge of the matter said the last batch of amendments might come before the week ends.

Teddy Fusaro, president of Bitwise and a crypto asset manager, claimed the filings had progressed significantly through the review process and that the finalized rules were consistent with their expectations.

The SEC’s decision to approve new listing rules means crypto ETFs that satisfy preset requirements no longer need case-by-case approval. Sources say the change will reduce approval times to 75 days or less from the previous 270-day process.

The rules have made more companies eager to launch their own ETFs. Steven McClurg, founder of Canary Capital Group, even confirmed they have submitted more than a dozen registration statements, though they still plan to seek approval for more.

Back in July, the agency outlined the framework for these listing standards, detailing the requirements that asset managers and the participating exchanges, NYSE, Nasdaq, and Cboe Global Markets, must meet to gain approval for a new spot crypto ETF without undergoing an extensive, case-by-case review.

Until now, the SEC has handled every spot crypto ETF filing on a case-by-case basis and required two separate filings, one from the exchange that plans to list the product and one from the asset manager, to receive approval from different divisions.

Your crypto news deserves attention - KEY Difference Wire puts you on 250+ top sites