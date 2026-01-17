Solana’s RWA sets new all-time high at $1B TVL

The total value locked (TVL) in Solana’s real-world asset (RWA) ecosystem has surpassed $1 billion, setting a new all-time high. RWA.xyz. data revealed that Solana’s distributed real-world asset value has increased to $1.12 billion, up 18.84% over the previous 30 days, driven by significant capital inflows into tokenized assets.

RWA involvement is also growing with 134,656 holders, or an 18.20% monthly increase.

The 30-day RWA transfer volume reached $1.73 billion, a 30.02% increase from the previous month, indicating that activity is still strong, according to RWA.xyz.

Institutional investors propel Solana’s RWA ecosystem growth

Solana’s RWA ecosystem has officially crossed $1 billion in TVL, a new ATH. It's time to accelerate. pic.twitter.com/wx2ycBHU13 — Solana (@solana) January 15, 2026

On-chain data show that RWA’s value was below $100 million for much of the first half of 2024, then increased steadily through March and June. In September of the same year, Solana’s RWA growth began to change when TVL reached $200 million, signalling the first major capital deployment wave. In late 2024, momentum took a brief break.

As of March 2025, DefiLiama revealed that RWA TVL had grown to over $350 million. Between June and September of the same year, RWA TVL increased from over $450 million to over $700 million. At last, in December 2025, Solana surpassed $800 million and then exceeded $1 billion.

Solana’s RWA growth from 2024 up to date represents the growing institutional and on-chain demand for tokenized assets on the network, capping a consistent year-long ascent.

Treasuries, private credit, and funds are now settling digitally, with tokenized U.S. Treasuries, such as BlackRock’s BUIDL and Ondo’s OUSG, leading the way. Data from RWA.xyz revealed that BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund led investment of Solana’s RWA with around $205.3 million, PRIME held approximately $201.3 million, and Ondo U.S. Dollar Yield, in third place, held around $175.6 million.

Additionally, OnRe Tokenized Reinsurance Fund held $86 million, and Ondo Short-Term US Government Bond Fund had about $71.2 million.



The Solana metrics revealed that these top holders held a substantial share of the $1.12 billion in total value locked, indicating strong institutional confidence in Solana’s RWA.

Investors drive Solana’s market amid price stability, TVL growth

The Solana RWA ecosystem, surpassing $1 billion in TVL, has led to SOL’s price stabilizing, suggesting the possibility of additional gains if SOL holds key support levels.

Solana (SOL) is currently trading at $143.72, up 0.81% from the previous day. Solana’s price range has been between $140.5 and $145.4, suggesting comparatively low daily trading volume.

According to CoinGecko data, Solana has grown by 5.1% over the last seven days, 9.8% in the previous fourteen, and 16.1% over the last 30 days, indicating a strong medium-term recovery.

However, despite Solana’s recent gains, investor activity in U.S. Solana spot ETFs showed uneven flows, suggesting a cautious attitude among institutional and retail funds.

On January 16, data from Farside Investors showed that Solana spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $2.2 million. According to the data, 21 Shares TSOL recorded a net outflow of $700,000, and Grayscale GSOL reached a net outflow of $1.9 million.

Meanwhile, activity in the Solana meme coin space also grabbed the attention.

