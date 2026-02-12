Solana dominates payments on Web3 and Web2, with 755% annual growth

Solana network has experienced explosive growth in payment volume, outpacing both Web3 and Web2 platforms. The network’s payment volume grew 755% year on year, according to Artemis data.

The Solana network is currently leading all payment platforms across Web2 and Web3 in total payment volume. According to data from onchain data provider Artemis, Solana’s payment processing volume grew 755% year over year across all platforms, with total payment volume exceeding $1.8 billion.

Solana Network’s B2B payment volume rises by 9X in 16 months, onchain data shows

Solana leads payments growth across all platforms, at +755% YoY. While blockchains are winning growth (+755% on $6.5B), TradFi still owns volume (PayPal processes $1.8T). https://t.co/9bW2qfzIlA pic.twitter.com/k0BlKxdckJ — Artemis (@artemis) February 11, 2026

In comparison, Artemis data showed that stablecoin payment volume increased by over 137% year over year as of August 2025, with B2B accounting for the largest share across all stablecoins. The data also shows that Solana’s B2B payment volume grew by 9X to $3.84 billion in just 16 months.

Solana Network has also witnessed massive growth in spot trading volume. A previous report by Cryptopolitan, dated January 5, highlighted that the network recorded $1.6 trillion in spot trading volume in 2025, outpacing major crypto exchanges.

Solana’s trading volume accounted for 11.92% of the global spot market according to onchain data. The network’s spot volume ranked it only behind Binance, which led the pack with $7.2 trillion. According to onchain data, Solana outperformed major crypto exchanges such as Bybit, Coinbase, and Bitget in 2025.

Data from the open-source DeFi data aggregator DefiLlama shows that SOL’s monthly volume on decentralized exchanges outperformed major rivals such as Ethereum and BSC in most of 2025, peaking in January 2025 at $313.91 billion.

In the same month, Ethereum followed in second place with a total trading volume of $85.692 billion, while Base ranked third with $50 billion. Solana ended the year with total trading volume exceeding $1.5 trillion, while Ethereum clocked $950 billion.

SOL price dips, sending treasury firms tumbling

However, SOL has had a rough start to the year amid the ongoing crypto winter. The crypto asset is down 9% over the last 7 days, according to CoinMarketCap data. SOL has declined by more than 35% year to date and is trading at $82.38 at the time of this publication.

The price decline has had a devastating impact on SOL treasury firms. Cryptopolitan recently reported that Solana treasury firms have seen their holdings decline after SOL fell nearly 40% over the last 30 days.

According to data from Coingecko, Forward Industries currently ranks first with 6.9 million Solana in its books, valued at $564.38 million. In comparison, Solana Company claims the second spot with 2.3 million SOL, valued at $187.8 million. The report noted that SOL’s price mirrored the massive liquidations that occurred on Friday, wiping out more than $300 million in long positions.

Spot SOL ETFs have recorded net outflows of more than $10 million so far in February. Data from Sosovalue shows that these funds recorded inflows worth $478.90k on Wednesday after drawing $8.43 million from investors the previous day. The funds currently hold $673.99 million in net assets under management, which accounts for 1.49% of the crypto asset’s total market capitalization.

Solana’s daily validator count has fallen to its lowest level since 2021, below 800. The figures mark a significant decline from the network’s peak validator count of 2,500 recorded in early 2023. The decline in validator count could be a deliberate effort by the Solana Foundation, according to a previous Cryptopolitan coverage.

The report noted that the foundation implemented a deliberate behind-the-scenes restructuring to reshape validator conditions and requirements. The pruning phase led the Solana Foundation to offload many underperforming nodes amid efforts to improve the network’s quality and reliability.