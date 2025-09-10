SOL Strategies lists on Nasdaq with $94M Solana holdings

SOL Strategies started trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol STKE, taking an important step for the company and the Solana ecosystem. As one of the first Solana-focused firms to list on Nasdaq, the company aims to grow its visibility, increase liquidity, and attract more institutional investors.

The Toronto-based company released a press release announcing its debut on Nasdaq. The firm said it will keep trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol HODL as it builds a strong foundation in the U.S. capital markets.

As stated earlier by Cryptopolitan, this is the first time any treasury fully dedicated to Solana will appear on Wall Street. The company has officially exited the OTCQB Venture Market, where it was listed under the ticker CYFRF.

SOL Strategies grows visibility with Nasdaq listing

SOL Strategies held a launch event with its community, partners, and investors to celebrate its entry into the Nasdaq market. In addition to the bell-ringing ceremony in New York, the firm held a digital version of the ceremony on its stke.community platform and invited people to “ring the bell” through a Solana transaction.

SOL Strategies also hosted live sessions on X Spaces for company executives, partners, and industry leaders to share their views about what the Nasdaq debut means for the firm’s future. In these sessions, they discussed how the listing would help the company to attract more investors, enter the U.S. capital markets, and increase liquidity for shareholders.

They even talked about the many opportunities that Solana will create for institutions looking to enter the digital asset space. The speakers further explained the long-term plan for SOL Strategies and its vision of being recognized globally as a trustworthy and capable blockchain.

Chief Executive Officer Leah Wald said the Nasdaq listing was a big step for the company in achieving its mission of providing institutional-grade infrastructure for Solana. She also said the company will now be more visible on Wall Street, connect directly with large U.S. investors, and boost the resources for the Solana ecosystem. She added that the listing began a bigger and broader effort to expand the company’s role in the global economy.

SOL Strategies supports the Solana network with strong holdings

SOL Strategies said it now has about $94 million worth of Solana in its treasury, which proves the firm’s commitment to Solana’s long-term growth to investors, regulators, and the entire community. It also shows that SOL Strategies is willing to allocate most of its resources to building and maintaining the technology needed to keep the network stable and efficient.

SOL Strategies also filed a shelf prospectus with Canadian regulators earlier this year, allowing it to raise $1 billion through securities offerings like shares, debt instruments, or other financial products. The filling allows the company to raise funds quickly without getting new approvals for every offering. This way, SOL Strategies will be able to act on new opportunities like partnerships, acquisitions, or infrastructure investments faster than competitors who might still be waiting for regulatory clearance.

Popular investment firm, Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest, even selected SOL Strategies to manage its RK Digital Asset Revolutions Fund, showing how it believes in the company’s ability to run validator operations at an enterprise level.

These events were perfectly timed because new data shows institutions are investing heavily in the Solana ecosystem. For example, DeFi Dev Corp purchased nearly $40 million worth of Solana, raising its holdings to over $427 million.

Analysts say SOL Strategies is becoming more popular in the global economy, and investors believe it can compete with the major players on the blockchain.

