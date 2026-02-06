SoftBank’s $41B OpenAI bet raises credit rating risks ahead of earnings

SoftBank Group Corp. has allocated a significant portion of its funds to leading American artificial intelligence research and deployment company, OpenAI, according to sources who wished to remain anonymous.

To address the rumor of increased capital allocation to the tech giant, a SoftBank representative said the Japan-based firm will announce its third-quarter earnings next week.

At this particular moment, analysts warned that if, by any chance, SoftBank increases its stake beyond the current 11%, positioning it as a top backer of the ChatGPT creator, it may result in a deterioration of its credit rating.

SoftBank and OpenAI seek to accelerate the adoption of AI in Japan

Regarding the rumor that SoftBank has increased its investment in OpenAI, reports from reliable sources suggested that the potential 30% billion surge risks a 35% downgrade by driving up the group’s loan-to-value ratio. Such a scenario may necessitate asset sales and margin loans totaling at least $15 billion to maintain the ratio below 25%.

Meanwhile, towards the end of last year, SoftBank and OpenAI announced their collaboration to establish SB OAI Japan GK. This innovative joint venture will bring tailored AI solutions, such as Crystal Intelligence, to the local enterprise market beginning in 2026.

Sources with knowledge of the situation disclosed that SoftBank will be the first client for these advanced services. With this partnership in place, both companies aim to accelerate AI adoption in Japan amid surging global interest.

Reports claim that the joint venture will prioritize tailoring OpenAI’s business products, such as ChatGPT Enterprise, to the specific needs of Japanese firms.

This includes adhering to local data privacy regulations and adapting to Japan’s consensus-driven, relationship-based business culture. This collaboration builds on SoftBank’s established commitment to AI, inspired by the firm’s founder, Masayoshi Son, who has invested billions in tech startups worldwide.

On the other hand, earlier reports mentioned that this joint venture experienced setbacks due to negotiations and regulatory issues. Even so, the November 5 launch marked a significant milestone for SoftBank’s AI vision and transformation goals.

SoftBank allocates $41 billion to OpenAI to enhance its AI initiatives

While SoftBank celebrates a significant achievement, recent reports highlighted that the company is struggling with two of its crucial investments. This includes negative performance updates from chip designer Arm and increased fear of competition from OpenAI, both of which are exerting significant pressure on the prices of its stocks.

At this moment, analysts argue that shifting dynamics in the artificial intelligence sector are profoundly impacting investor behavior and sentiment, particularly for SoftBank. Meanwhile, the company disclosed that it allocated around $41 billion to OpenAI, securing approximately an 11% stake in the company that developed ChatGPT.

To break down this investment, reports noted that SoftBank contributed $30 billion through its Vision Fund 2, while the remaining $11 billion came from other investors’ funds.

Industry analysts say SoftBank’s aggressive AI investments, including discussions of injecting up to $30 billion more into OpenAI, show the firm’s ambition to be at the center of the AI era’s technological and economic shifts.