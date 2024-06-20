Snapchat, the photo sharing platform, has previewed an early version of its AI tool, an on-device image diffusion that creates vivid AR experiences. With this tool, users can transform their surrounding background using augmented reality (AR) effects.

Snap also revealed other generative AI tools for AR creators. According to the company, AR creators can create selfie lenses by generating “highly realistic ML face effects.”

According to Snap co-founder and CTO Bobby Murphy, the model is small enough to run on smartphones. It is also fast enough to “re-render frames in real-time, guided by a text prompt.”

Murphy spoke at the Augmented World Expo, where he emphasized the need to ensure these models are fast enough in order to be impactful for AR. For this reason, Murphy said, the team at Snap has been working to speed up its machine learning.

“This and future real time on device generative ML models speak to an exciting new direction for augmented reality and is giving us space to consider how we imagine rendering and creating AR experiences altogether.” Bobby Murphy, Snap co-founder and CTO.

Murphy also announced the launch of Lens Studio 5.0 for developers. These developers will have access to new generative AI tools that will enhance their creative abilities and help them develop AR effects much faster than currently possible. According to Murphy, this will help them save weeks and even months.

With the new AI tools, creators can add effects that apply realistic transformations to their faces and surroundings in real time. Other tools coming to Lens Studio will enable users to create 3D assets based on text or image prompts. Users can create characters like wizards or aliens, face masks, textures, and material within minutes, leveraging the company’s Face Mesh technology.

According to the company, the latest version of Lens Studio also includes an AI assistant that can answer questions from AR creators. Snapchat has rolled out some AI-enabled features in the past. Last year, the company also launched a ChatGPT-powered AI chatbot for all users.

