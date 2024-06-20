Loading...

Snapchat previews AI tools that create AR effects

2 mins read
Snapchat

1. Snapchat emphasizes need to develop efficient tools
  • Snapchat’s new AI features will allow users to change clothing and background in real-time.
  • The tools can process text or image prompts to enable users to create custom Lenses.
  • The tools will be available for users in the coming months; for AR creators by the end of the year.

Snapchat, the photo sharing platform, has previewed an early version of its AI tool, an on-device image diffusion that creates vivid AR experiences. With this tool, users can transform their surrounding background using augmented reality (AR) effects.

Also read: Cinema dumps ChatGPT-written film after public backlash

Snap also revealed other generative AI tools for AR creators. According to the company, AR creators can create selfie lenses by generating “highly realistic ML face effects.”

Snapchat emphasizes need to develop efficient tools

According to Snap co-founder and CTO Bobby Murphy, the model is small enough to run on smartphones. It is also fast enough to “re-render frames in real-time, guided by a text prompt.”

Murphy spoke at the Augmented World Expo, where he emphasized the need to ensure these models are fast enough in order to be impactful for AR. For this reason, Murphy said, the team at Snap has been working to speed up its machine learning.

“This and future real time on device generative ML models speak to an exciting new direction for augmented reality and is giving us space to consider how we imagine rendering and creating AR experiences altogether.”

Bobby Murphy, Snap co-founder and CTO.

Murphy also announced the launch of Lens Studio 5.0 for developers. These developers will have access to new generative AI tools that will enhance their creative abilities and help them develop AR effects much faster than currently possible. According to Murphy, this will help them save weeks and even months.

Also read: Snapchat+ introduces AI-powered image enhancement and generation features

With the new AI tools, creators can add effects that apply realistic transformations to their faces and surroundings in real time. Other tools coming to Lens Studio will enable users to create 3D assets based on text or image prompts. Users can create characters like wizards or aliens, face masks, textures, and material within minutes, leveraging the company’s Face Mesh technology.

According to the company, the latest version of Lens Studio also includes an AI assistant that can answer questions from AR creators. Snapchat has rolled out some AI-enabled features in the past. Last year, the company also launched a ChatGPT-powered AI chatbot for all users.

Cryptopolitan reporting by Enacy Mapakame

