TL;DR Breakdown

According to a recent analysis, organizations have made $4.1 billion from Bitcoin (BTC) alone.

Bitcoin has become a major reason behind the humongous gains of small nations.

These nations are investing more after the current dip.

The latest reports from cryptocurrency data analytics firms indicate that the growing markets are gobbling much more BTC than their weight. The huge global adoption of Bitcoin has resulted in the investment rate reaching its peak. In addition, the bearish trend is acting as the fuel to the fire.

The geographical study of the report shows that Bitcoin investors have gained huge returns in the past year, especially in the United States which comes in the first place. The US BTC investors have generated $4.1 billion of returns which is thrice the returns by Chinese investors, who are second-ranked from all over the world. Along with this, the economically staunch countries like the United Kingdom, Japan, and Germany were not lagging much. These nations are investing a huge chunk in crypto as compared to traditional economic metrics like the stock market and GDP.

The analysis of Bitcoin investment by smaller nations

One such surprising country is Vietnam. It is ranked 53 in GDP around the world but when it comes to BTC investments and gains, the country ranks 13th. In accordance with the reports by the World Bank, the sharp pivot of this South-East Asian country is the result of an amazingly planned economy and the adoption of market reforms. Due to this, the poverty rate of the country has fallen drastically from 70% to 6% in the last 18 years.

These reports also shed light on the economies of Turkey, Spain, and also the Czech Republic. Turkey was ranked at 25th spot whereas Spain and the Czech Republic entered on 19th and 54th spots which is amazing. Nevertheless, these nations definitely come under the top 20 of the list. This is measured in terms of Bitcoin investments and also the gain that they receive from them.

This massive adoption of Bitcoin in multiple diverse countries is an exciting and positive sign for the crypto market. The current bearish trend in the market is bringing even more investors to buy the dip. The report concludes what many crypto investors and enthusiasts have been saying from the start – cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin, give unbridled access to investors to rely on high-performing assets and the high future scope. It is extremely necessary for the countries with stricter government controls over fiscal policy to realize the need for decentralization and its potential.