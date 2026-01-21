🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
SkyBridge cuts crypto holdings as Bitcoin drops 30% and regulation stalls

SkyBridge cuts crypto holdings as Bitcoin drops 30% and regulation stalls.

1. Firm shifts away from crypto holdings
2. Delays in regulations lead to a cautious approach
  • SkyBridge Capital shifted from 65% crypto to 69% macro trading between March and September 2025 due to market volatility under Trump.
  • Bitcoin crashed 30% from its October 2025 peak of $126,000 to around $88,000, causing over $19 billion in liquidations.
  • Crypto regulation moved slower than expected, with the Clarity Act still stuck in Senate despite July’s GENIUS Act passage.

SkyBridge Capital is putting more money into macro trading strategies as uncertainty around President Donald Trump’s policies creates volatile market conditions, according to company founder Anthony Scaramucci.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos through the Reuters Global Markets Forum, Scaramucci explained that his firm has profited from recent market turbulence affecting interest rates, currencies and other assets.

Firm shifts away from crypto holdings

“Because of the volatility, the macro traders have done better,” Scaramucci said.

SkyBridge’s investment mix demonstrates the strategy shift. By September 30, 2025, the macro allocation of the SkyBridge Opportunity Fund had grown to around 69%. According to regulatory documents, that represents a significant change from March 31, 2025, when digital assets and cryptocurrency accounted for almost 65% of the fund.

Even after prices significantly declined from last year’s peak, Scaramucci continued to have a bullish attitude on Bitcoin despite withdrawing from cryptocurrency investments.

“This is more of a timing issue than a direction issue. I don’t think the fundamental story for Bitcoin has changed. If anything, you’ve seen a lot of consolidation,” he said.

Bitcoin experienced dramatic price swings in 2025. The digital currency climbed to a record high above $126,000 in October before crashing in a massive selloff. The decline forced more than $19 billion in liquidations as traders with borrowed money had to close their positions.

Delays in regulations lead to a cautious approach

Bitcoin was down almost 30% from its October peak as of Wednesday, trading close to $88,000. Traders who had anticipated more seamless policy changes from Washington were shaken by the decline.

Scaramucci acknowledged that following last year’s elections, the cryptocurrency market anticipated regulatory developments too quickly. Businesses and investors expected the government’s handling of digital asset regulations to evolve more quickly.

The GENIUS Act, which established a foundation for stablecoins, was passed by the US in July 2025. The Clarity Act, a more comprehensive piece of market structure reform, is still blocked in the Senate. As a result of the delay, exchanges and businesses now have to deal with a slower regulatory timeframe than anticipated.

This regulatory holdup explains why SkyBridge maintains a careful approach despite remaining optimistic about Bitcoin’s future prospects. “I’m cautiously optimistic. I think we’ll have an OK year,” Scaramucci said.

Beyond managing SkyBridge funds, Scaramucci and his son AJ have made personal investments in Bitcoin businesses. Solari Capital, started by AJ Scaramucci, led a $220 million funding round in July for American Bitcoin, a mining and treasury company connected to Trump. The Scaramuccis told Fortune they have invested over $100 million in the firm.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

