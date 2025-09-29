Singapore and the UAE emerge as global leaders in crypto adoption.

Singapore and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have emerged as the world’s leaders in cryptocurrency adoption, with both nations showing record ownership levels, rapid growth, and strong regulatory support that sets them apart from other countries.



Singapore achieved a perfect composite score of 100, driven by a sharp increase in cryptocurrency ownership and public interest. The country won the top global score for crypto adoption with a perfect score of 100, and the UAE came right after it with 99.7.

According to the ApeX Protocol report, 24.4% of Singapore’s population holds digital assets—twice the 11% recorded just a year earlier. Singapore and the UAE stood out because many people own digital assets, governments created clear rules to support the industry, and public interest grows through online searches and daily use.

The US, Canada, and Turkey were among the most active markets, scoring 98.5, 64.7, and 57.6, respectively.

Singapore creates clear rules to increase crypto adoption

Singapore is now the number one country worldwide that has adopted cryptocurrency. At the same time, people in Singapore are spending more time trying to understand cryptocurrency, as the country holds the highest level of online search activity for crypto worldwide. It has about 2,000 searches for every 100,000 people, which shows that the public is very curious, active, and interested in learning about digital assets.

One of the biggest reasons Singapore has grown this way is that its government has made clear and strong cryptocurrency rules. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is both the central bank and the country’s main financial regulator, and handles this framework. MAS created a system where companies that want to provide crypto services must apply for a license, and they can only get it if they follow strict requirements.

MAS also created stronger consumer protection measures, like banning confusing advertisements, to make it safe for people in Singapore to use cryptocurrency.

Singapore has grown quickly because it has fast internet, a supportive government, and people who were already skilled in digital services. Ordinary citizens, businesses, and large institutions feel safe handling crypto in the country because it can balance safety and growth at the same time.

Despite the volatility in international markets, Singapore’s consistent regulatory approach and robust technology infrastructure make it an important centre for digital finance within Asia. They say this combination of clearly defined rules and promotion by a curious public offers a path to continued adoption and industry growth, regardless of how the broader economy is faring.

UAE boosts growth of crypto with government support

The United Arab Emirates has become a hotbed for cryptocurrencies in just a few years. The country has high public interest, obvious government support, and strict rules that ensure people trust the system.

The second place in terms of crypto adoption was taken by the United Arab Emirates, with 25.3% of its citizens possessing cryptocurrencies. Crypto adoption in the UAE has increased by 210% over the past few years, driven partly by government efforts to promote blockchain technology and attract foreign exchange platforms.

The Dubai government created the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) to give licenses to crypto companies and check that they follow the rules.

Crypto also provides a much faster and cheaper way for expatriates in the UAE to send money back home to support their families. A report by Chainalysis showed that the Asia-Pacific region is currently the fastest-growing part of the world in terms of crypto. Countries like India, Pakistan, and Vietnam are pushing total transactions in the region from 1.4 trillion dollars to 2.36 trillion dollars in only one year.

Though regulatory questions persist, the uptick in ownership and search interest reflects an increasing faith among the public market that digital currencies are suitable for investment under the umbrella of a diversified financial portfolio.

