TL;DR Breakdown

Simplex, the Israeli cryptocurrency payment system, includes Cardano in its cryptocurrencies

Simplex acts as a bridge for payments between companies that work with cryptography.

Simplex, the Israeli cryptocurrency payment system, has included Cardano in its cryptocurrencies. The company executive confirmed the news with a tweet in which he stated: “With our partner Cardano, we have included ADA on our list.” The payment processor would now have in its possession around 20 digital currencies.

Simplex acts as a bridge for payments between companies that work with cryptography. This gateway gives the entrepreneur facilities to exchange their real assets with fiat currencies. With this new partnership that includes Cardano, users can purchase the asset with bank transfers, credit cards, Apple Pay and SEPA.

This new fusion expands the user experience by letting you buy ADA with all 25 fiat currencies. These currencies include the Euro, the US dollar, the Canadian dollar, the Turkish lira, the yen, the South Korean won, and the British pound.

Simplex highlights that: “The interest in Cardano occurred by the public faithful to its system in social networks. It is a relevant community and with achievements worthy of admiration. As its popularity continues to grow, investors and developers of the technology will expand their knowledge”.

Payment processor Simplex was open to the potential Cardano shows with its ADA token. The manager maintains that “it is a technology that positively impacts the lives of investors,” also suggested that “ADA is very safe to take care of users’ data, has a good scale to enter the international system and is very stable for systems of global change.”

Since its founding in 2014, the payment processor has achieved an incredible achievement by partnering with the Visa payment system for the European region. This put Simplex on the radar of Israeli investors, where it is headquartered, and other countries.

Simplex Alliance – Cardano: a movement that will attract users

This society expects the Cardano cryptocurrency because thousands of users can now buy various fiat currencies. This news would increase the value of the ADA token that has stood out in the crypto market as it started the year with an uptrend.

When investments in ADA begin, the asset’s value could potentially be boosted to twice its current value. This token has a good future ahead of it due to its partnership with Simplex and a good reputation.

ADA is the sixth most popular decentralized currency on the market, with a very large market capitalization. The cryptocurrency is trading around 1.30, but its value could take off.

After suffering a setback last week, the asset reversed to an uptrend, taking it to trade above $1.00. This drop occurred when Cardano raised the highest value in its capitalization, which was $1.50. With the latest news, this coin may reach a new all-time high.