Silver soars 70% in 2025, outpacing gold as supply tightens

Silver has jumped by 70% in London trading as of mid-October, outpacing gold’s 55% climb during the same period. The surge comes as supplies run thin and buyers from multiple sectors compete for available metal.

Russia’s ongoing conflict in Ukraine and unconventional economic moves by the Trump administration have pushed both regular investors and national banks toward these traditional safe assets. But silver faces a unique challenge that gold doesn’t. It’s not just something people buy to protect their money. Factories need it too. Silver works as an exceptional conductor of electricity, which makes it essential for circuit boards, switches, and batteries.

Car manufacturers also use silver in electric vehicles, while solar panel makers depend on it for their products. Hospitals coat medical equipment with it. People still buy silver jewelry and coins, just like they do with gold.

One advantage silver has over gold is its price. Each ounce costs less, making it easier for everyday investors to buy. When precious metals start climbing, silver prices typically move faster and more dramatically.

China and India lead the world in silver purchases. Their massive manufacturing sectors need steady supplies, and their huge populations value silver jewelry as something valuable to hand down through families. National mints also use large amounts to make coins and bars.

The silver market responds to more factors than gold does. Manufacturing trends, interest rate changes, and renewable energy rules all push prices around. When the economy speeds up, factories buy more silver. When downturns threaten, investors start buying instead.

Silver supply drains faster than expected

Records from the LBMA show London’s silver stockpiles have fallen by about one-third since mid-2021. That leaves less precious metal available when someone needs to borrow or take delivery.

For four years in a row, worldwide demand has exceeded the mining. This steady drain has eaten away at the backup supply of silver in the vaults of London. At the same time, investment funds backed by physical silver have attracted fresh money, forcing the asset managers to acquire real metal while supplies continued to shrink.

Earlier this year, talk of US tariffs on certain imported metals sparked speculative buying, draining stockpiles even more. Silver prices in London now trade at multi-year premiums compared to futures contracts in New York.

India’s festival season, which reached its peak with Diwali on October 20, traditionally sees increased purchases of precious metals. Imports of silver have gone up almost twice as compared with last year, jewelry shops rushed to restock, while prices soared. Indian buyers now pay premiums of 10% or more above global benchmark prices.

Industries feel the pinch

Some traders have started booking space on cargo flights across the Atlantic to move silver bars, an expensive shipping method usually saved for gold, to profit from price differences between New York and London.

For solar panel manufacturers, where silver paste plays a critical role, continued high prices could start cutting into profits and push companies to find substitute materials.

Worldwide mine production stays constrained by declining ore quality and few new projects. Mexico, China, and Peru all face obstacles ranging from regulatory roadblocks to environmental limits.

Moving inventory from NY to London might ease the immediate crisis, but it won’t solve ongoing supply shortfalls.

