Silicon Valley bros to spend over $100M in 2026 elections in hopes of banning AI regulation

Silicon Valley bros are about to throw more than $100 million into next year’s U.S. midterms to try to block any serious AI regulation, according to The Wall Street Journal.

This is being led by a new super-PAC machine called Leading the Future, built with cash and connections from top tech companies, including Andreessen Horowitz and OpenAI president Greg Brockman.

The boys want control over AI policy before anyone else does, they plan to bankroll campaigns, flood social media with ads, and target politicians who call for strict oversight on how AI gets developed, deployed, or used.

This effort was born out of meetings that started earlier this year between Collin McCune, who handles government affairs at Andreessen Horowitz, Greg Brockman, and Chris Lehane, the chief global affairs officer at OpenAI.

Leading the Future attacks regulation and funds campaigns in 4 states

The team behind Leading the Future includes Josh Vlasto and Zac Moffatt, two longtime political operatives now acting as the group’s frontmen. Both men released a joint statement blasting those calling for slower AI development, saying:

“There is a vast force out there that’s looking to slow down AI deployment, prevent the American worker from benefiting from the U.S. leading in global innovation and job creation and erect a patchwork of regulation.”

They say this new network will be the “counterforce” to that. The group says it won’t push for total AI deregulation, but it wants “guardrails” that don’t get in the way of innovation. What they really mean is they want control over what those guardrails look like.

Leading the Future plans to target four battleground states: California, New York, Illinois, and Ohio. These states are seen as the next big fights in AI policy, and the PAC wants to plant its flag early. Campaign work is expected to start before the end of this year.

Crypto playbook shapes Silicon Valley’s AI strategy

This entire setup borrows heavily from the crypto industry’s recent political wins. The group is trying to copy Fairshake, the crypto-focused super-PAC that spent millions last year to support candidates who backed the first real crypto laws in the U.S. and crush ones who didn’t.

Fairshake played a key role in defeating Senator Sherrod Brown, who was one of the loudest crypto critics. Brown’s running again next year, and it wouldn’t be surprising if both Fairshake and Leading the Future go after him again.

Josh now works with Fairshake, so the blueprint is familiar. Silicon Valley doesn’t want AI to become the next industry buried in red tape. That’s why crypto bros and AI bros are now working from the same political playbook; get the right people elected, and your problems go away.

This new PAC will support both Democrats and Republicans, depending on who plays nice with AI. The money will flow through a network of federal and state-level PACs, plus a 501(c)(4) group for issue-based advocacy that doesn’t need to follow campaign finance limits. It’s a structure built for maximum flexibility and maximum influence.

The group is expected to align with David Sacks, who has been loud in his criticism of so-called “AI doomers,” and Leading the Future reportedly supports that same anti-doomer energy.

Marc Andreessen, the billionaire co-founder of Andreessen Horowitz, is backing the group financially. Marc made headlines last year when he flipped from supporting Democrats to endorsing President Trump.

That shift reflects what’s been happening all over Silicon Valley lately: more tech money moving to the right. That has rattled some Democrats, who now worry they’re losing ground with donors they once considered allies.

Greg Brockman, who helped launch OpenAI alongside Sam Altman, is all in on this project. Greg and his wife, Anna Brockman, are both backing the PAC. They even got married inside OpenAI’s office during a regular workday, which tells you everything you need to know about their priorities.

Other names throwing money behind the campaign include Joe Lonsdale, managing partner at 8VC and co-founder of Palantir, Perplexity, the AI-powered search startup, and Ron Conway, a longtime angel investor with deep ties in tech.

KEY Difference Wire helps crypto brands break through and dominate headlines fast