SIGN recovers on news of $25.5M strategic funding led by YziLabs

Sign (SIGN) recovered from its lows, jumping by as much as 25% within minutes. The main reason was the new funding round for $25.5M, led by YziLabs.

Sign (SIGN) turned into one of the day’s active gainers, rising up to 25%. The project got a boost from a new funding round, with $25.5M in new investments. The strategic round was led by YziLabs, considered one of the most successful funds in picking projects at any stage. IDG Labs also participated as one of the backers.

SIGN peaked at $0.055, later sinking back to $0.047. The token’s trading volumes also expanded to a one-week high of above $75M in the past 24 hours. SIGN is a relatively new addition to the crypto space, starting its trading journey in May.

The token peaked at $0.11 earlier this year, later suffering losses as the altcoin market slowed down.

The recent rally got a boost from emerging derivative markets. Open interest for SIGN jumped to a new peak at over $12M. The token is still trading at a small scale and may attempt a shift to a new price level.

Sign has an ambitious project of building the infrastructure for personal identity with decentralized credentials. The project allows users to link their current credentials with a blockchain-based identity, drawing traditional internet users to decentralized networks.

Sign raises $54.15M, faces dilution risk

For Sign, the recent strategic round is the second one led by YziLabs. In early 2026, Binance’s VC fund injected $16M into Sign.

So far, the project has raised $54.15M in exchange for token allocations. Currently, SIGN has emerged as a low-float token, valued at just $64M.

When SIGN is fully unlocked with its supply of 10B tokens, its valuation may increase. Currently, the fully diluted value is at over $483M, based on current market prices.

Only 14.9% of the SIGN tokens are unlocked, potentially creating problems with dilution and future selling. Linear unlocks and the occasional cliff unlock will continue until 2030. SIGN is currently listed on Binance and has significant access to liquidity, but the FDV may still put long-term pressure on the project.

Sign prepares to expand its activity in offering identity infrastructure

In the earlier stages, Sign focused on token distribution and building its main product for on-chain credentials. The investment will help Sign expand its team and cover a new area – building sovereign infrastructure for governments.

Sign will grow with systems for digital identity, currency, and verifiable credentials.

BNB Chain will serve as the base layer for all of Sign’s applications, including the sovereign identity ones, to offer scalable national blockchain systems.

Sign also announced it is seeking experts in ZK-proofs, cross-chain technology, and Hyperledger Fabric. The project aims to establish multiple teams in several countries. The funding will also go toward building government partnerships and national-scale blockchain-based apps.

Get $50 free to trade crypto when you sign up to Bybit now