TL;DR Breakdown

• Ishaan and Aanya Thakur become the youngest people ever to engage in crypto mining.

• The North American brothers spent the entire summer mining Ethereum.

The cryptocurrency market never ceases to amaze, and is that absolutely everyone in the world can take advantage of it. On this occasion, two Siblings named Ishaan and Aanya Thakur earned around $30000 per month from mining crypto.

Ishaan’s younger sister Aanya tells CNBC magazine that they started mining crypto for fun and new financial technology. However, this summer game turned into a gold mine because the guys could mine almost 1 Bitcoin a month.

Thakur brothers and crypto mining

Ishaan and Aanya Thakur, 14 and 9 years old, have earned more than $30,000 per month via mining crypto tokens such as BTC, ETH, and RavenCoin. The siblings, who have operational headquarters in Texas, learned to mine cryptos ease even though mining these tokens is tricky for most people.

Ishaan tells the magazine they started mining crypto by watching tutorials on YouTube. The 14-year-old boy used his gaming computer to mine cryptocurrencies; using his graphics card to decrypt the virtual currencies.

Ishaan says that without the support of his parents, he might not have made as much money. The boy’s parents preferred that Ishaan mine Bitcoin in the summer than spend weeks planted on the PC playing video games. Shortly after Ishaan discovered how to use his computer as crypto mining equipment, he told his sister to help him.

The siblings engaged in Ethereum mining because mining Bitcoin was very difficult. Ishaan confesses that the first day they dabbled in crypto mining, they earned $3.

Thakur brothers crypto company

Now that the Thakur brothers saw that crypto mining was profitable, they were motivated to formalize it. Supported by their father, Manish Raj, the boys created ” Flifer Technologies” on April 30th. In the first month, they earned $1000.

In July, the brothers had the opportunity to buy complex mining equipment such as the Nvidia RTX 3080-ti graphics card, which is specialized for mining Bitcoin. They continued to work on crypto mining, and before the end of August, they were on course to earn around $36000.

According to their father, Manish Raj, they hope to process more than 10 billion Ethereum algorithms per second. However, this process has not been easy because they do not have the required equipment or staff.

On the other hand, mining Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are not cheap because each device consumes a lot of energy. The boys currently have 97 processors that their father has financed with a bank loan.