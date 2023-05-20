Shocking twist in Ripple vs. SEC as they seek an extension to unseal Hinman documents

TL;DR Breakdown

An update regarding the potential unsealing of the Hinman documents has caused some speculation within the crypto community.

In recent developments surrounding the ongoing legal battle between Ripple Labs and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), an update regarding the potential unsealing of the Hinman documents has caused some speculation within the crypto community. James Filan, a defence attorney and ex-federal prosecutor closely monitoring the case, shared an update stating that the SEC and Ripple Labs have filed a joint letter requesting an extension until June 13, 2023, to file redacted versions of cross-motions for summary judgment and accompanying exhibits, including the Hinman materials.

"public, redacted." — James K. Filan

The Hinman documents refer to internal conversations and deliberations within the SEC surrounding a 2018 speech given by Bill Hinman, the former director of the SEC’s corporation finance division. In that speech, Hinman expressed the view that Ether should not be classified as a security. These documents hold significant importance in the Ripple case and could shed light on the SEC’s perspective regarding the regulatory status of cryptocurrencies.

Ripple and SEC joint petition attracts mixed reactions

The joint petition for an extension has raised eyebrows among some members of the crypto community. Fred Rispoli, a lawyer, expressed his curiosity on Twitter, suggesting that the request seems odd and might indicate a behind-the-scenes scramble or changes in the case. While it is unclear why the extension was sought, it is worth noting that the parties had already discussed the redactions during previous discussions.

Fred Rispoli, a lawyer, expressed his curiosity on Twitter, suggesting that the request seems odd and might indicate a behind-the-scenes scramble or changes in the case.

Amid the regulatory uncertainties in the United States, Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple, recently stated in an interview with CNBC that ambiguous regulations are likely to prompt more cryptocurrency companies to relocate outside the country. Ripple itself is actively seeking opportunities to hire and make investments abroad due to these regulatory challenges.

Ripple’s expansion efforts were further highlighted by its acquisition of Swiss blockchain custody firm Metaco for $250 million. This strategic move will enable Ripple to broaden its enterprise services to include custody, issuance, and settlement of tokenized assets. With Ripple projecting the institutional crypto-custody market to reach $10 trillion by 2030, the acquisition positions them to tap into the growing demand for crypto-custody solutions among financial leaders in the coming years.

As the legal proceedings continue and the potential unsealing of the Hinman documents is delayed, Ripple is navigating the regulatory landscape while actively expanding its operations and pursuing opportunities abroad. The outcome of the Ripple vs. SEC case and the content of the Hinman documents remain eagerly anticipated, as they could have significant implications for the cryptocurrency industry and its regulatory future.