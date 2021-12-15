TL; DR Breakdown

Bit2Me announce the listing of Shiba Inu

SHIB has enjoyed massive adoption this year

Exchanges continue to list SHIB

Shiba Inu has continued to gain attention from users in the crypto market in the last few months. Coupled with so many listings across the United States, the token has seen a rise in its adoption. This is one of the main triggers of its massive rise in the last few months. With the success story of the token soaring across the making, more crypto exchanges are listing the token. Spanish crypto exchange, Bit2Me has announced that it has added the token to users to buy, sell and trade.

Shiba Inu has enjoyed massive adoption this year

According to Bit2Me, the main reason it considered and eventually listed the asset was because of calls by users to list the token. Shiba Inu entered the crypto market last year, but the meme coin had to wait till this year to stake its claim in the market. Also, it could not do anything on its own as it rode on the success of Dogecoin.

The success of both coins were pushed by the influencing powers of Tesla boss Elon Musk. Although the token is presently seeing a little downturn in value, it has established its place as one of the best-performing assets since the start of this year. With all this and some other factors, Bit2Me took it upon itself to list the high-flying token.

Exchanges continue to list SHIB

In its announcement on Twitter, the company said it intends to help Shiba Inu kill off competition from Dogecoin, hence the listing. Talking about Dogecoin, the platform announced the listing of the token some months ago. Bit2Me has grown to become popular in and outside Spain since it was established in 2014. The platform allows traders access to diverse digital assets across the market and pairs them with the euro.



The platform also has its Bit2Me academy program, where it provides crypto education to more than one million potential traders every year. Asides Bit2Me, Unocoin, a crypto exchange out of India, has also announced that users can now buy, sell and trade SHIB and DOGE. Although India has yet to make headway with its crypto regulations, crypto activities are still going on.