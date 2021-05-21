TL;DR Breakdown

Shiba Inu price prediction shows the crypto coin is exchanging hands in a tight price region between the 200 4-hour Simple Moving Average and the supply barrier.

If Shiba Inu surges upwards, it will likely face stupendous pressure at the 50 and 100 4-hour Simple Moving Average.

A price depreciation towards the $0.00000655 will nullify the bullish outlook and trigger the beginning of steep price depreciation.

Shiba Inu is one of the up-and-coming virtual assets creating shockwaves in the crypto market. However, recent price movements show the crypto coin is recovering slowly, unlike most altcoin. The current slow-paced price recovery shows Shiba Inu is experiencing weak buying pressure.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: General price overview

As Shiba Inu strives to record positive price movements, it appears the crypto coin will face a wide area of resistance following the recent May 12 market crash. Previously, these resistance areas were key support regions for the cryptocurrency. Shiba Inu is trying to stage a comeback after its dismal performance on its 48-hour chart at the time of writing. At present, the crypto coin is trading at around $0.00000945, which is 7 percent below its yesterday’s lowest price.

Shiba Inu has a market cap of about $3.7 billion, which is substantially lower than its ATH of roughly $11 billion. Shiba’s fellow dog-meme token, Dogecoin, registered a 13 percent price decline in the past 48-hours. For us to analyze Shiba Inu’s price movement, it is important to understand the crypto asset. Shiba Inu emerged from nowhere to become a common name in the crypto ecosystem. This growth was supported by robust buying pressure, especially in China. As Shiba Inu started recording positive price movements, many investors came in to buy many tokens with the hope of making quick money. Unfortunately, the crypto coin has plunged by more than 70 percent from its ATH. This price dip has been associated with China’s decision to ban crypto trading in the country. Despite the ongoing bearish leg, this is not the end of Shiba Inu. Investors should withhold their holding as better days lay ahead.

Shiba Inu price movement in the past 24 hours

Over the past 24-hours, Shiba Inu has managed to register a 45 percent price recovery, like most altcoins in the market. Despite the positive price movement, Shiba has failed to show a decisive bullish narrative that could push it towards higher price regions. Instead, the crypto asset is attracting frail buying pressure that keeps it trapped between bearish and bullish, enough to keep it afloat.

According to key technical indicators, Shiba Inu’s supply zone that extends from $0.00000116 to $0.00000168 will prove to be a tough nut to crack. This is because it hosts the 50 4-hour and 100 4-hour Simple Moving Average at around $0.00000157 and $0.00000146.

Shiba Inu 4-hour chart

Consequently, any weak bullish price movement could see the crypto coin move towards the 100 4-hour Simple Moving Average at around $0.0000146. This will mark a 45 percent price upsurge from the current price. It is worth noting that a bullish price movement will only be possible if buyers push Shiba Inu past the lower boundary of the supply zone roughly at $0.00000116.

Conclusion

According to the chart, if Shiba Inu plunges below the 200 4-hour Simple Moving Average at around $0.00000820, it will mark the start of another bearish price movement. If the ongoing selling pressure continues, Shiba Inu risks invalidating all its bullish prospects. Shiba Inu could record a 36 percent price decline in the event of a price dip that will see it plummet towards the $0.00000420.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.