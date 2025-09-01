FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Track all markets on TradingView
BinanceEthereumFutian Investment Holding

China-owned enterprise in Shenzhen to issue world’s first publicly listed RWA digital bond on Ethereum

2 mins read
796767

Contents

1. China opens up to a public blockchain
2. China is still playing safe
3. RMB is absent in the present blockchain, Binance’s CZ
Share link:

In this post:

  • Futian Investment Holding in China has announced the issuance of the first RWA public offering of a digital bond on the Ethereum public chain.
  • The offshore RMB bonds issued have a two-year expiry date and an interest rate of 2.62%. 
  • CZ says that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange could lose power without involvement with RWA. 

Chinese state-owned enterprise, Futian Investment Holding, has announced the issuance of the first RWA public offering of a digital bond on the Ethereum public chain in the global market. The offering is valued at 500 million yuan ($70 million).

According to reports, the offshore RMB bonds issued have a two-year expiry date and an interest rate of 2.62%. 

“This move not only helps the company further broaden its global financing channels and optimize its capital structure, but also fully leverages Hong Kong’s policy dividends, injecting solid state-owned enterprise momentum into the high-quality development of Futian District,” the company wrote.

China opens up to a public blockchain

The deal made on the Ethereum blockchain has been listed on both the Shenzhen and Macau markets. This is the first time that tokenized securities based on a public blockchain have been allowed on traditional exchanges.

Most times, tokenized bonds in Hong Kong have been sold through private placements. By making it a public offering, the issue makes it possible for more investors to get involved. It also shows how to add blockchain technology to regulated capital markets.

NVT, a Hong Kong start-up, provided the end-to-end technology for the issuance. “Tokenization is gradually moving beyond the exploratory stage and entering a phase of larger scale and deeper practice,” said Jay Zhao, founder and CEO of NVT. “The significance of this public bond issuance lies not only in enabling broader investor participation, but also in truly bridging traditional capital markets with on-chain infrastructure.”

See also  Ethena (ENA) and Immutable (IMX) lead $453M token unlocks this week

China is still playing safe 

The RWA bond is a traditional financial instrument now available on the blockchain. To that end, this initiative does not constitute China’s broader embrace of digital assets.

China banned all crypto transactions and mining. The main reason for the ban was its effects on energy demand and concerns that crypto might destabilize the financial system.

However, the country continues to allow specific use cases for crypto and blockchain technology. Most recently, China, like many other countries, has grown concerned about the growing popularity of stablecoins. 

The issue of tokenized bonds comes after the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) introduced a new digital finance age with its stablecoin regulation last month. The city now finds a balance between innovation and oversight after a time of speculation.

According to HKMA, 77 organizations had shown interest in applying for stablecoin licenses as of August 31. These organizations included banks, tech companies, financial firms, asset managers, e-commerce companies, payment providers, start-ups, and Web3 businesses.

The HKMA also made it clear that showing interest does not mean approval and that only a few licenses will be given out at first. It also advised people to be on the lookout for unlicensed stablecoin promotions. 

RMB is absent in the present blockchain, Binance’s CZ

Dollar-denominated stablecoins currently dominate the market and could have negative effects on other currencies.

At the Hong Kong CryptoFi Forum, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), founder of Binance, said, “In today’s blockchain ecosystem, almost everything is USD-denominated; the euro and RMB are essentially absent. As the world’s largest equity market, the US could use blockchain to attract global investors to US stocks, which would be hugely beneficial.”

See also  Over 200 crypto influencers exposed in undisclosed ad price sheet leak

According to him, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, which is important worldwide, could lose power if it doesn’t get involved in this wave. The Shanghai Stock Exchange and other Asian stock exchanges must make strategic decisions.

However, he said, “Although RWA tokenization has vast market potential, implementation is far harder than the market expects.”

KEY Difference Wire helps crypto brands break through and dominate headlines fast

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...

Sign up and stay on the top

Stay informed with Cryptopolitan’s newsletters — delivered straight to your inbox.

subscribe

Your gateway to web3.

top section
Learn
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

Copyright 2025 Cryptopolitan

SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan