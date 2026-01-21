Shanghai to open free-fly drone zones covering nearly half the city

Shanghai will allow drone operators to fly in designated areas without getting permission first, starting February 1, as part of new rules aimed at growing the country’s low-altitude economy.

Under the city’s new guidelines for unmanned aerial vehicles, people can fly consumer drones in specific zones without filing advance paperwork, as long as their devices are registered. This applies to drones classified as micro, light, and small models.

New app streamlines registration and flight planning

The zones where drones can fly freely make up roughly 46 per cent of Shanghai’s territory, city officials said at a Tuesday briefing reported by ThePaper.cn. Three parks have been set aside as practice areas for drone flights, including the Shanghai Botanical Garden.

Some areas still require approval from aviation authorities before flying. Drone users can submit their requests through the Suishenban app, which also shows maps of where flying is allowed and where it’s restricted.

The app works as a central hub where drone owners can register their aircraft, report planned flights, and book time slots at the practice zones.

The new system reflects Shanghai’s growing drone activity, which comes more than a year after city leaders launched an action plan to speed up work on the low-altitude economy.

By the end of 2025, Shanghai had 220,000 registered drones and close to 800 companies operating them, officials said Tuesday. Drones flew 3.2 million times in the city last year.

The low-altitude economy covers business activities that happen in airspace below 1,000 meters, or about 3,280 feet. This includes drones, flying taxis that take off and land vertically, and other aircraft used for deliveries, tourism, farming, emergency response, and city transportation.

Cities compete to lea d gr owing industry

Earlier this month, Shanghai announced plans to become a world leader in this sector. The city wants to build an industry worth 80 billion yuan, equal to $11.5 billion, by 2028 and create a top national manufacturing hub.

China updated its Civil Aviation Law last month with major changes to address drone flights. The new rules take effect July 1. Temporary regulations from 2024 already required all drone owners to register using their real names.

Shenzhen, the southern technology center where DJI, the world’s biggest consumer drone company, is based, has put similar rules in place following national drone regulations.

Shenzhen’s government has made the low-altitude economy a priority with local laws and action plans focused on building infrastructure and finding practical uses in areas like transportation and deliveries.

In a plan released in July, Shenzhen promised to increase the airspace available for drone flights to more than 75 per cent of the city by the end of 2026. The city is targeting a low-altitude economy worth over 130 billion yuan.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.