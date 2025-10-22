Senator Lummis expresses support for open banking and digital asset access

Senator Cynthia Lummis, Chair of the Senate Banking Subcommittee on Digital Assets, expressed strong support for the CFPB’s open banking rule, urging the agency to keep it intact. Open banking is mandated by section 1033 of the Dodd-Frank Act, which requires consumers to have access to and ownership of their financial data.

Lummis said in a letter to the CFPB that large banks have shown they will restrict access to targeted individuals and industries they disagree with for political reasons, including churches, gun manufacturers, digital assets, and even President Donald Trump himself.

The Wyoming Senator emphasized that opponents of digital assets should not be empowered to rewrite the rules in their favor, increase costs, or stifle innovation. She believes that putting up such barriers will drive businesses abroad and weaken America’s leadership in FinTech.

Lummis says open banking is critical for digital asset integration

The Senator acknowledged that while she disagrees with many of the provisions of the Dodd-Frank Act, the open banking section remains a bright spot. She pointed out that open banking is crucial to integrating digital assets into the U.S. economy by promoting competition.

Open banking also enables consumers to share their data with crypto exchanges and stablecoin issuers, facilitating cheaper and faster payments.

Lummis also said the rule makes it easier for customers to share their banking data with third-party financial tools like PayPal and Venmo. It also enables access to financial services for rural communities through phones and computers. The Senator added that these tools make it easier to build credit with alternative scoring models that use banking or transaction data to prove the ability to pay.

“Fintech tools can provide more flexible payment, financing, and invoicing options that align with that cash flow (e.g. verifying income in real time, dynamic credit) but only if consumers have control over their data to use these tools.” –Sen. Cynthia Lummis, Senator for Wyoming

Lummis also believes open banking supports small businesses and agricultural operations with better access to credit and steady cash flow. She pointed out that mom-and-pop shops, farmers, and ranchers across Wyoming rely on irregular income, and open banking helps them automate payments, reduce postage and travel, enhance fraud detection and budgeting, and avoid late fees.

Additionally, Lummis said open banking gives Wyoming residents access to third-party tools that increase their options to compare suitable financial products.

CFPB establishes guidelines to protect innovation

In her letter, Lummis asserted that the CFPB has the opportunity to protect innovation by establishing guidelines that put consumers in charge of their data. She emphasized that this allows them to utilize the third parties they need to manage their financial futures.

The Senator claims that the U.S. remains the home of financial innovation, and digital assets are the next frontier in the financial space. She added that Americans should welcome responsible builders, not bury them in red tape. Lummis believes that giving consumers their freedom and allowing businesses to compete fairly is a win-win for all.

The CFPB said it primarily focuses on establishing clear guidelines that require lenders to assess borrowers’ ability to repay mortgages, discouraging risky lending practices. The agency also claimed that it helps consumers make informed decisions by ensuring they receive clear and easy-to-understand information about different financial terms.

The CFPB disclosed that the rapid growth of digital finance services has prompted it to enhance its oversight in this space. The bureau said it is working to ensure that consumers using digital platforms and those using conventional financial services receive the same level of protection. Its goal is to strike a balance between consumer protection and innovation, ensuring that financial technologies benefit consumers without undue risk exposure.

