Loading...

US Senator calls for end to the Federal Reserve with new bill

2 mins read
Federal Reserve

Contents
1. Lee accuses the Fed of ‘economic manipulation’
2. Federal Reserve faces increased scrutiny
Share link:

In this post:

  • Senator Mike Lee called for the abolition of the Federal Reserve system.
  • His ‘Abolish Act’ seeks to repeal the foundational 1913 Federal Reserve Act.
  • Lee says the Fed has ‘overstepped and repeatedly’ failed to fulfill its mandate.

U.S. Senator Mike Lee has introduced a bill calling for the abolition of the Federal Reserve system, including the board of governors. Dubbed the ‘Abolish Act,’ the proposed law also seeks to repeal the foundational 1913 Federal Reserve Act, which established the federal system.

Also read: There is a little trick to Federal Reserve’s inflation fight

Lee, a Republican senator for Utah, said the U.S. central bank, also known as ‘the Fed,’ “overstepped” its mandate and failed to control key economic variables like inflation and public debt. Lee’s plan received backing in the House of Representatives from Kentucky representative Thomas Massie.

Lee accuses the Fed of ‘economic manipulation’

“The Federal Reserve has repeatedly failed to achieve its mandate and become an economic manipulator that has directly contributed to the financial instability many Americans face today,” Lee said in a statement, adding:

“This legislation aims to protect our economic future by dismantling a system that enables unchecked government spending, the monetization of federal debt that fuels it, and widespread economic disruption.”

Senator Lee declared that “it’s time to end the Fed,” likely in reference to a 2009 book by former Texas Congressman Ron Paul. Ron Paul’s son, Rand Paul, is the current Republican senator for Kentucky, and reportedly a close ally of Lee’s.

In the same statement, representative Thomas Massie blamed the Federal Reserve for causing the “suffering” of Americans “under crippling inflation.”

“During COVID, the Federal Reserve created trillions of dollars out of thin air and loaned it to the Treasury Department to enable unprecedented deficit spending,” he said. He further added, “By monetizing the debt, the Fed devalued the dollar and enabled free money policies that caused the high inflation we see today.”

Federal Reserve faces increased scrutiny

The Federal Reserve, which is responsible for inflation and unemployment, is under increasing pressure from lawmakers over the way it has used interest rates to cool prices. According to data from the U.S. Labor Department, year-on-year inflation fell marginally to 3.4% in April from 3.5% a year ago. While this is the first time in 2024 that the year-over-year figure has declined, inflation is still above the Fed’s 2% target.

Prices of goods and services have remained above pre-pandemic levels. However, the central bank has been aggressively raising interest rates since 2022 in a bid to slow down rising prices.

In his Abolition Act, Mike Lee proposes that once the central bank’s board of governors is dissolved, only the chairman may be retained for the sole purpose of facilitating a smooth transition, including paying employee benefits and managing assets and debts. Proceeds from the liquidation of assets will eventually be transferred to the Treasury Department, he said.

Subjects tagged in this post: | | |

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

subscribe

Related News

Show all
Sky Mavis image taken from its X account.
#News
2 mins read
8 hours ago

Sky Mavis recovers stolen assets worth $5.7 million

Donald Trump proudly calls himself crypto president
#News
2 mins read
10 hours ago

Donald Trump proudly calls himself crypto president

Binance tops Q2 2024 liquidity rankings among 43 exchanges
#News
2 mins read
11 hours ago

Binance tops Q2 2024 liquidity rankings among 43 exchanges

Korean
#News
2 mins read
12 hours ago

Seven out of 10 failed Korean crypto exchanges can’t repay investors: study

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan