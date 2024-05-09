Loading...

SEC’s Crypto Custody Rule overturned in Congress

2 mins read
The SEC

Contents
1. The SEC Crypto Custody Rule
Share link:

TL;DR

  • Yesterday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill to overturn the SEC’s accounting policy on crypto custody.
  • The US President has threatened to veto the resolution if it passes Senate approval. 
  • 21 Democrats joined Republicans and voted for the resolution, making it 228 for and 182 against.

Twenty-one Democrats joined hands with Republicans to vote in favor of a bill seeking to overturn the Securities and Exchange Commission bulletin on cryptocurrency custodian accounting. The SEC’s bulletin required all firms to list digital assets held by customers as liabilities. 

Obviously, the regulations by the Securities and Exchange Commission weren’t received well by financial institutions and key opinion leaders who are rooting for the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies. The Commission’s bulletin has since resulted in conversations about the burdens of crypto regulation on its growth, leading to yesterday’s bill in the House of Representatives. 

The rule, issued in 2022, forced financial institutions to list customer cryptocurrency holdings as liabilities. The house appeared relatively divided on the issue, with a majority, including The Chair of the House Financial Services Committee, Patrick Henry, criticizing the Securities and Exchange Commission’s chokehold on the cryptocurrency industry. On the flip side, other representatives demanded stringent laws, promoting transparency within the industry at large. 

The SEC Crypto Custody Rule

The Staff Accounting Bulletin 121 by the SEC has received negative feedback from crypto shops and financial institutions, and now, the US president, who discouraged Democrats from passing the bill, stated that he would Veto it if at all it reached his desk. 

The SEC’s memo (SAB) 121, released in 2022, compels all custodians of cryptocurrencies and other digital assets to show them in their accounting books as a Liability. Listing digital assets as a liability on balance sheets has been heavily criticized, with many claiming it’d stop financial institutions from supporting cryptocurrency businesses by imposing extremely high capital requirements. 

Banks and other financial institutions feel crippled by the SEC’s continued advancement of this custody rule. A group of Banks have also expressed their concerns directly to Gary Gensler, the SEC chair, citing the inability of banks to serve as custodians for ETPs that have already witnessed billions of dollars in inflows since their approvals. 

Some have claimed the (SAB) 121 was created unlawfully, and the SEC does not have the capacity to enforce it without going through the right channels. In this repeal, the resolution has already passed the House of Representatives and is pending approval from the Senate before it makes its way to the President, who says he’ll veto the bill if it gets to his desk. 

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Collins J. Okoth

Collins is a skilled Crypto, Blockchain, and Financial Analyst with years of experience writing about blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies, and finance. His background in Actuarial Science and Finance gives his articles authority and real value to readers.

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
Shiba Inu
#News
2 mins read

Shiba Inu (SHIB) unveils new features for Shiba Eternity game

litecoin
#News
3 mins read

How is Litecoin a Winner? LTC Leads As Most Widely-Used Coin for Payments and Simple Transactions

Heroes of Mavia image taken from its official Medium account.
#News
2 mins read

Ruby Marketplace Launched by Heroes of Mavia for In-Game Trading

Exodus
#Regulation News
1 mins read

NYSE American postpones Exodus exchange listing pending SEC review

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan