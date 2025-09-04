FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Track all markets on TradingView
BTCCFTCETHSEC

SEC unveils its Spring 2025 regulatory agenda, crypto takes top priority

2 mins read
799478
SEC unveils its Spring 2025 regulatory agenda, crypto takes top priority

Contents

1. The SEC is set to remove some regulations from Gary’s administration
2. The crypto market is in the red despite good news
Share link:

In this post:

  • The SEC has unveiled its Spring 2025 regulatory agenda that will cover proposals related to the offer and sale of crypto assets.
  •  Atkins says that the agenda reflects the withdrawal of items from the last administration that do not align with their goals.
  •  The market as a whole has recorded a 1.58% decline in market cap to 3.8 trillion. 

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has unveiled its Spring 2025 regulatory agenda. At the top of its list is crypto clarity, supporting innovation, capital formation, market efficiency, and investor protection.

According to SEC Chair Paul S. Atkins, “The agenda covers potential rule proposals related to the offer and sale of crypto assets to help clarify the regulatory framework for crypto assets and provide greater certainty to the market.”

Although Spring 2025 has passed in North America, the SEC has borrowed South America’s Spring, which starts this September, to symbolize a new dawn for the crypto industry. Atkins said that the items on the agenda represent the Commission’s renewed focus. Atkins believes that the regulatory agenda dubbed “Spring 2025” is “a new day at the SEC.”

The SEC is set to remove some regulations from Gary’s administration 

The agenda will cover proposed deregulatory rules that would make it easier for businesses to get capital and for investors to go to private firms. This will be facilitated by reducing compliance burdens and facilitating capital formation.

The agenda discusses amending existing rules to improve and modernize them, as well as address disclosure burdens. According to Atkins, the new dawn reflects the withdrawal of a host of items from the last administration that do not align with the goal that regulation should be smart, effective, and appropriately tailored within the confines of statutory authority.

See also  Russia seeks wider investor access to crypto as it drops in adoption ranking

Atkins said, “A key priority of my Chairmanship is clear rules of the road for the issuance, custody, and trading of crypto assets while continuing to discourage bad actors from violating the law.”

The agenda also suggests that the Commission ask the public for their thoughts on revisiting the Consolidated Audit Trail (CAT), especially after a recent ruling by the US Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. Market participants and Congress have rightly pushed back on CAT’s seemingly endless cost increases and the risks of storing so much sensitive data together.

The crypto market is in the red despite good news

Although the SEC has called the month of September Spring, its bad reputation, especially in the crypto market, is still the same. The crypto market is at a standstill with most coins in the red. The market has recorded a 1.58% decline in market cap to 3.8 trillion. This is the opposite of what is expected after the joint statement from the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

According to a press release seen by Cryptopolitan, the SEC and CFTC  issued a rare joint statement saying that registered exchanges can now list “certain spot crypto assets.” This brought to a close the uncertainty. This allows mainstream US exchanges like the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Nasdaq, and the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) to offer spot trading of crypto assets like Bitcoin.

See also  South Korea's FSC nominee throws 'volatile' crypto under the bus

This was a major breakthrough for the industry because for years, the SEC and CFTC were seen as competitors with overlapping jurisdiction in the digital asset space, separately sending mixed signals. 

Now the SEC and CFTC’s two broader initiatives came together, that is, the SEC’s “Project Crypto” and the CFTC’s “Crypto Sprint”. Both programs aim to modernize US rules while keeping up with fast-moving global markets.

Sign up to Bybit and start trading with $30,050 in welcome gifts

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...

Sign up and stay on the top

Stay informed with Cryptopolitan’s newsletters — delivered straight to your inbox.

subscribe

Your gateway to web3.

top section
Learn
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

Copyright 2025 Cryptopolitan

SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan