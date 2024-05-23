Loading...

US SEC and Montenegrin Justice Minister Meet to Discuss Do Kwon

  • Montenegrin officials recently met with the SEC’s delegation to discuss Do Kwon’s extradition.
  • The delegation of the SEC was led by Gurbir Grewal, Director of Investigations.
  • Do Kwon’s extradition to the US remains unclear as the SEC and Montenegrin officials vow to work in collaboration.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) delegates met with Montenegrin officials to discuss Do Kwon. The meeting was organized to improve bilateral cooperation. Do Kwon’s extradition case still remains uncertain. 

The meeting was organized to improve bilateral talks between the two parties. Do Kwon, the founder of Terraform Labs, was arrested on March 24th, 2023, at the Montenegrin International Airport.

Also Read: Montenegro Supreme Court Resets Legal Battle Over Do Kwon’s Extradition

The South Korean founder was found in possession of fake Costa Rican documents (passports). Since Do Kwon’s arrest, the U.S. government has sought extradition to enable him to face charges.

Montenegrin Authorities Hold Talks With the SEC

According to Montenegrin officials, the SEC discussed market regulation extensively with them. The talks mainly focused on establishing proper relationships between the two countries. The United States has sought Do Kwon’s extradition. The discussion between the SEC and Montenegrin officials could speed up the extradition process of the Terraform founder.

The U.S. SEC delegation comprised prominent officials, including Gurbir Grewal, the Director of Investigations; Horhe Tenreiro, Deputy Chief CACU; Metju Greiner, Assistant Director of the Office for International Affairs (OIA); Davisid Hirs, Head of Crypto Property Unit and Cyber Unit(CACU).

Also in attendance was Justice Minister Andrej Milovic. The minister spoke at length about the SEC’s operating principles.

SEC Gives an Overview of Its Operating Principles

In the conference, the SEC detailed its approach to matters of market regulation, investor protection, and supervision of financial markets. They discussed with the minister the principles governing the SEC’s operations.

Also Read: Terraform Labs’ Do Kwon to Be Released From Montenegro Prison, Remains Under Legal Scrutiny

In the talks, SEC delegates elucidated how the agency focuses on monitoring and protecting crypto and stock trading investors. The agency explained the regulatory framework in which investors operate, and briefly highlighted its previous regulatory actions.

Do Kwon’s Future Remains Uncertain

Do Kwon Extradition
Do Kwon. Source: Wikipedia

Do Kwon’s extradition case is still not clear after the talks between the two parties. The U.S. has been seeking the Terraform Labs founder’s extradition and anticipated that the talks would be fruitful. The SEC’s investigation of Kwon is still ongoing, and recent developments were discussed extensively in the meeting.

The Terraform founder is facing charges in multiple countries. The U.S. and South Korea are both seeking his extradition.

 

Cryptopolitan reporting by Collins J. Okoth

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

