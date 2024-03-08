SEC delays decision on options trading on Blackrock ETF

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has recently announced a delay in its decision on whether to allow options trading on BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), as well as a proposal from Cboe Exchange regarding the listing and trading of options on spot bitcoin ETFs.

According to a filing released on Wednesday, the SEC has extended its review period, stating the need for additional time to assess the proposals submitted by Nasdaq and Cboe Exchange. A decision is now expected to be made by April 24.

This postponement follows the SEC’s approval in Jan. of 11 spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), ending a decade-long streak of rejections. The approval marked a milestone in the integration of cryptocurrency products into the regulated financial marketplace. With the success of these ETFs, as evidenced by substantial trading volumes and inflows, there is a growing interest from exchanges in introducing options for trading these products. Options trading would provide investors with more tools for risk management and speculative strategies by allowing them to buy or sell an asset at a predetermined price within a specific timeframe.

Record trading volume highlights investor interest in Bitcoin ETFs

One of the most notable among the recently approved Bitcoin ETFs is BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust, which has seen exceptional success. IBIT set a new trading volume record on Tuesday, attracting nearly $3.8 billion. This level of activity highlights the significant investor interest and confidence in Bitcoin ETFs as a way to gain exposure to digital assets without the complexities of direct ownership and storage.

The SEC’s decision to delay its verdict on options trading for Bitcoin ETFs allows the regulatory body more time to thoroughly review the implications of such financial products on the market.