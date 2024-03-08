Loading...

SEC delays decision on options trading on Blackrock ETF

1 mins read
SEC

Contents
1. Record trading volume highlights investor interest in Bitcoin ETFs
Share link:

TL;DR

  • The SEC has delayed its decision on allowing options trading for BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust and a proposal from Cboe Exchange for spot bitcoin ETFs, with a new decision date set for April 24.
  • This follows the SEC’s January approval of 11 spot Bitcoin ETFs, marking a significant shift in the regulatory landscape for cryptocurrency products.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has recently announced a delay in its decision on whether to allow options trading on BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), as well as a proposal from Cboe Exchange regarding the listing and trading of options on spot bitcoin ETFs. 

According to a filing released on Wednesday, the SEC has extended its review period, stating the need for additional time to assess the proposals submitted by Nasdaq and Cboe Exchange. A decision is now expected to be made by April 24.

This postponement follows the SEC’s approval in Jan. of 11 spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), ending a decade-long streak of rejections. The approval marked a milestone in the integration of cryptocurrency products into the regulated financial marketplace. With the success of these ETFs, as evidenced by substantial trading volumes and inflows, there is a growing interest from exchanges in introducing options for trading these products. Options trading would provide investors with more tools for risk management and speculative strategies by allowing them to buy or sell an asset at a predetermined price within a specific timeframe.

Record trading volume highlights investor interest in Bitcoin ETFs

One of the most notable among the recently approved Bitcoin ETFs is BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust, which has seen exceptional success. IBIT set a new trading volume record on Tuesday, attracting nearly $3.8 billion. This level of activity highlights the significant investor interest and confidence in Bitcoin ETFs as a way to gain exposure to digital assets without the complexities of direct ownership and storage.

The SEC’s decision to delay its verdict on options trading for Bitcoin ETFs allows the regulatory body more time to thoroughly review the implications of such financial products on the market.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Damilola Lawrence

Damilola is a crypto enthusiast, content writer, and journalist. When he is not writing, he spends most of his time reading and keeping tabs on exciting projects in the blockchain space. He also studies the ramifications of Web3 and blockchain development to have a stake in the future economy.

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
Montenegro court gives nod to extradition of Do Kwon to South Korea
#Industry News
2 mins read

Montenegro court gives nod to extradition of Do Kwon to South Korea

Zama
#Industry News
2 mins read

Zama secures $37 million funding to revolutionize data privacy

SafePal Revolutionizes Crypto Banking with New Gateway and Visa Card
#Industry News
3 mins read

SafePal Revolutionizes Crypto Banking with New Gateway and Visa Card

Solana
#News
1 mins read

Kamino’s KMNO token airdrop to introduce governance to Solana DeFi

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan