Loading...

SEC Cripples Ripple’s Latest Stablecoin Project – Says It Qualifies As Security Offering

2 mins read
Ripple SEC

Contents
1. The SEC’s issue with Ripple Labs’ Stablecoin
Share link:

TL;DR

  • The Securities and Exchange Commission says Ripples’s new stablecoin qualifies as a securities offering. 
  • The SEC’s stance comes as a huge blow to the XRP issuer, which announced its plans to launch a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar.
  • According to the SEC, Ripple’s stablecoin qualifies as an unregistered security offering just like XRP. 

No other crypto firm has gone to war with the SEC as Ripple has. Unfortunately, the legal face-offs are not over yet. The SEC vs Ripple cases still continue in the courts today, and just recently, the SEC has hinted at a new possible avenue to sue the XRP issuer. 

The XRP issuer has been battling the SEC for about four years now in court. The legal battles have somewhat crippled the firm, limiting innovations and eventually hurting the growth of XRP. In response, Ripple announced its plans to launch a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar, to compete against the larger stablecoin issuers like Tether and CENTRE – a joint venture between Coinbase and Circle. 

Ripple Labs’ attempt to launch the stablecoin has hit yet another roadblock, as the SEC says the stablecoin qualifies as an unregistered securities offering just like XRP. The company announced the Stablecoin plans last month, and since then, the regulator has not been resting. 

The SEC’s issue with Ripple Labs’ Stablecoin

The Securities and Exchange Commission continues to attack Ripple after it announced its plans for a new stablecoin project. The Stablecoin, according to Brad Garlinghouse, is meant to fight against the de-pegging events that have caused stablecoin users to lose billions. Despite this noble reason, the SEC remains adamant and thinks the XRP issuer is in the business of issuing out unregistered securities, just like it’s been doing over the years. 

“Ripple’s primary business continues to be, as it has been since 2013, unregistered sales of XRP. It also plans to issue a new unregistered crypto asset,” the filing read.

The XRP issuer has had minor wins against the SEC over the four-year court battle. As the legal warfare nears its end, despite the existing challenges. The SEC reportedly demanded a $2 billion fine from Ripple Labs; however, the defendant only offered $10 million. The SEC thinks that a significantly low amount for the XRP issuers’ alleged violations of the law.

“That certainly could be part of the solution. I think there is a certain strangeness that the SEC has kind of picked winners here: it said that Bitcoin is not a security, it said that Ether is not a security, but really everything else, I think, is kind of at risk. Particularly given what they have done in the lawsuit against Ripple. But, you know, we could do that.”

  • Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple CEO

Brad said this in an interview with CNN, hinting a stablecoin solution might be the proper alternative to XRP amid SEC scrutiny. Unfortunately, the SEC has a similar view on the yet-to-launch stablecoin as well.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Collins J. Okoth

Collins is a skilled Crypto, Blockchain, and Financial Analyst with years of experience writing about blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies, and finance. His background in Actuarial Science and Finance gives his articles authority and real value to readers.

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
Notcoin (NOT) is coming - but should you be ready?
#Industry News
2 mins read

Notcoin (NOT) is coming – but should you be ready?

stablecoin
#News
3 mins read

Stablecoin Volumes May Come from Automated Activity, but Bot Usage Still Drives DeFi Success

Binance accused of ignoring insider market manipulation
#Binance News
3 mins read

Binance accused of ignoring insider market manipulation

What is the Bank of England cooking?
#Economy
2 mins read

What is the Bank of England cooking?

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan