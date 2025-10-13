🔥 14 Days Free → Join Our Discord Trading Room GET ACCESS
Track all markets on TradingView
APECUS

Scott Bessent says shutdown starting to hit economy, downplays Trump-Xi beef

3 mins read
835046

Contents

1. Bessent confirms Trump-Xi meeting still on despite rare earths clash
2. U.S. pushes back hard as China expands export controls
Share link:

In this post:

  • Scott Bessent said the government shutdown is now hitting the real economy and forcing furloughs and delayed payments.
  • Military pay is prioritized, but agencies like the Smithsonian and National Zoo are affected.
  • Trump will still meet Xi Jinping in South Korea despite rising tensions over rare earths and tariffs.

The U.S. government shutdown has started to dig into the real economy, Scott Bessent said on Monday, as the closure entered its 13th day.

Speaking on Fox Business Network’s Mornings with Maria, Scott said, “This is getting serious. It’s starting to affect the real economy.” The Treasury Secretary confirmed that the government is now forced to prioritize who gets paid, ensuring U.S. military service members receive their paychecks while holding back payments to other federal workers.

That includes staff in Smithsonian museums, the National Zoo, and other public institutions now going dark.

Scott explained that the Treasury is “having to shuffle things around,” furloughing workers both in Washington, D.C., and across the country. He noted that the freeze has also delayed U.S. aid for farmers and that Treasury economic data will not be released until the shutdown is resolved.

The federal standoff, which has dragged on without a budget deal, has begun rippling through key sectors, from agriculture to tourism, putting more economic pressure on an already fragile environment.

Bessent confirms Trump-Xi meeting still on despite rare earths clash

Even as domestic tensions rise, Scott said President Donald Trump will still meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping later this month in South Korea, during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. He said that both sides have been communicating heavily after a sharp escalation last week between Washington and Beijing.

See also  Global carmakers could lose $30 billion to Trump's tariffs, Moody’s warns

“We have substantially de-escalated,” Scott said, adding that “President Trump said that the tariffs would not go into effect until November 1. He will be meeting with Party Chair Xi in Korea. I believe that meeting will still be on.”

The week’s turmoil began Thursday when China announced plans to expand rare earth export controls, a move that triggered Trump to respond Friday with a 100% tariff threat on Chinese goods. That sent global markets tumbling, with the S&P 500 plunging more than 2% in its worst single-day drop since April. The Nasdaq Composite fell sharply Friday but rebounded nearly 2% by Monday, joined by about 1% gains across major indexes as investors saw some relief from calmer statements out of the Treasury.

Scott confirmed that U.S. and Chinese staff-level meetings will take place this week in Washington on the sidelines of the World Bank and IMF gatherings. “The 100% tariff does not have to happen,” he said. “The relationship, despite this announcement last week, is good. Lines of communication have reopened, so we’ll see where it goes.”

His remarks helped ease some of the anxiety that had been driving volatility across both Wall Street and crypto markets, where traders have been watching global trade and fiscal developments closely.

See also  Analysts see silver doubling from record highs to $100 in the near future

U.S. pushes back hard as China expands export controls

Still, Scott called China’s move “provocative” and said the United States pushed back aggressively. He stated that the U.S. has been in contact with European, Indian, and Asian democratic allies to coordinate a joint stance. “China is a command and control economy,” Scott said. “They are neither going to command nor control us.”

China, for its part, accused Washington of hypocrisy on Sunday, saying the 100% tariff threat was unfair. It defended its rare earth curbs, arguing that such materials, crucial for tech manufacturing, require tighter control.

Under Beijing’s new regulations, foreign companies that produce rare earth magnets or components using Chinese materials or equipment must now apply for a Chinese export license, even if the end product doesn’t involve Chinese firms.

Scott said flatly that the United States will not recognize or comply with those licensing requirements. “The United States would reject licensing requirements from China,” he said on Mornings with Maria.

Join a premium crypto trading community free for 30 days - normally $100/mo.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan