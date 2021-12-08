TL;DR Breakdown

• Craig Wright says he has evidence to show he created Bitcoin.

• Kleiman’s family, a Wright partner, receives $100 million for Bitcoin mining.

Recently, computer researcher Craig Wright, who claims to be the BTC creator, won the case against his deceased partner’s family. According to the jury in Florida, Wright does not owe half of 1.1 million in BTC to the relatives of his late partner, David Kleiman.

The trial agreed that Wright had to restore $100 million to the deceased’s family for title rights. Although the figure is not as high as originally imposed, the Kleiman family will receive a good portion of the money. According to Wright’s lawyer, Andrés Rivero, this case settled is considered for him as a victory.

Kleiman-Wright case ends with a victory for Wright

David Kleiman, who was an expert in computer forensics within the United States, died in 2013. While alive, the computer expert claimed that he had created Bitcoin supported by Craig Wright, and his family members agreed with him.

According to the Kleiman family, in the test area when the BTC project was being developed, around 1.1 million tokens were valued at more than $50 million at the current price. The family claims these minted BTCs were part of the main experiments on decentralized projects, mining, and technology development. This means that according to the family, “Satoshi Nakamoto,” who presides over the name of the Bitcoin creator, was Kleiman along with Wright.

The crypto community is confused about the news of the possible Satoshi Nakamoto identity. Wright must prove that he is Bitcoin’s creator after the trial ends.

Could Craig Wright be “Satoshi Nakamoto”?

While there is no certainty about Satoshi Nakamoto, the supposed Bitcoin creator, Craig Wright, may win ownership. Before closing the lawsuit for the money left by David Kleiman, Wright said that he would reveal details that would authenticate that he is the true creator of the first decentralized currency. However, these statements also helped Kleiman’s relatives obtain a reward of 100 million dollars left by him.

According to experts in cryptocurrencies, the word “Nakamoto,” which for many is a surname, in Japanese means “in the center of,” which shows it is a code name. Wright maintains that he was part of cryptocurrency development, and since his partner has died, he is the only one given the right to call himself the Bitcoin creator. However, he has yet to reveal the evidence that BTC was part of his ideas.