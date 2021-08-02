TL;DR Breakdown

• Scienjoy partners with the GFE Foundation to help young artists.

• The NFTs could be used for live broadcasts to Futuro as planned by Scienjoy.

The Chinese streaming platform, Scienjoy Holding, showed its plans to create a live broadcast and NFT art gallery. This gallery will be inaugurated in New York and the Global Friendship Exchange Foundation.

This link between the GFE foundation and Scienjoy was announced on July 7th and was well received. The non-profit organization will try to promote street art to young New Yorkers using technology.

With this streaming studio, street art enthusiasts will take advantage of the boom that Scienjoy has caused with its broadcasts. For now, the platform has over 200 million active clients, and contestants can interact with them or sell their art. Both organizations are working so young people can take advantage of live video broadcasts to earn money and gain increased popularity in their art.

Scienjoy CEO talks about the art project with NFT

Victor He, Scienjoy Holding CEO, believes that he feels committed to young artists and NFT technology. The joint project aims to promote non-fungible token technology so artists can earn money virtually. Victor hopes that the project will grow in his galleries.

According to reports from DappRadar, a Blockchain technology analytics platform, NFT transfers rose to $2.4 Billion. This rise in non-fungible token movements was reflected in the sixth month of the year, and the figure may increase by September. The report does not include transactions handled by auction platforms.

By April, the Scienjoy platform became the first company to support NFTs. The way Scienjoy worked was through awarding prizes in streaming tournaments as a reward to the participants.

GFE foundation promotes the project

Helene Beck, the GFE Foundation Executive, says it is time for art enthusiasts to jump-start their careers. Participants will take advantage of the galleries and the live broadcasts that will benefit their art. The GFE foundation takes advantage of the users subscribed to Scienjoy to promote its virtual art proposal.

Beck feels like a pioneer in the new form of virtual fun that will directly help several boys in the country. Scienjoy has taken it upon itself to invest time and money in research to create a strong work ecosystem. This NFT project may be a success, and the publicity has continued to circulate online.

Scienjoy, with the GFE Foundation, will try to demonstrate that non-fungible tokens have potential in art or other fields. Following the art bond in non-fungible tokens, Scienjoy is expected to create new initiatives in other essential areas.