Kansas City Fed’s Schmid pushes back on further rate cuts

The President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, Jeffrey Schmid, stated on Monday, October 6, that he does not support further lowering of interest rates.

Based on his argument, while there is urgency for the Fed to balance between having strict policies and those eased, it should concentrate mainly on the threats encompassing cases of high inflation.

This announcement came after Schmid highly backed the Fed’s decision to reduce interest rates by 0.25% in September. He viewed this approach as sensible amid the sluggish job market.

Concerning Schmid’s reluctance to make further cuts, reports reveal that the Federal Reserve of the United States Chair, Jerome Powell, faces challenges settling an agreement on the Fed’s next rate decision in the coming weeks.

High inflation levels raise concerns about interest rate cuts

Apart from Schmid, several other Fed officials have also raised concerns about further rate cuts, arguing that this could result in higher inflation. Examples of these officials include Lorie Logan from the Dallas Fed and Beth Hammack from the Cleveland Fed.

On the other hand, Stephen Miran, an American economist who has served as the newest Federal Reserve Board of Governors member, disagreed with the above reasoning and continued to advocate for deeper rate cuts in the upcoming meetings.

Despite Miran embracing his viewpoint for deeper rate cuts, he has gained support from other Fed officials like Michelle Bowman, the Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve, and Mary Daly, the President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. According to the officials’ argument, they recommend significant rate cuts because this could help address further declines in the job market.

In the meantime, as debates intensify over interest rate cuts, tension among individuals has also escalated. To address these concerns, Schmid shared with the CFA Society Kansas City that he believes several companies are postponing hiring amid uncertainties surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump’s extensive tariff policies and considering how AI could impact their future workforce requirements.

However, he pointed out certain signs, such as a 4.3% unemployment rate, demonstrating that the job market is potentially strong.

At the same time, he mentioned that inflation remains at high levels, with inflation related to services stabilizing at approximately 3.5% in recent months, considerably higher than the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%. “One concerning trend is that price hikes are occurring more often,” Schmid mentioned to the CFA Society Kansas City.

He further pointed out that by August, around 80% of categories tracked in official inflation data had experienced a price upswing, up from 70% at the beginning of the year. Afterwards, Schmid stated that he generally expected tariffs to have a limited impact on inflation. Still, he views this as evidence that policy is balanced rather than a reason to make significant interest rate cuts.

Federal Reserve policymakers face challenges in making decisions on interest rate cuts

Regarding the situation, Schmid noted that Federal Reserve policymakers were facing difficulties in making decisions. If they reduce interest rates to aid the job market, it could also fuel inflation. On the other hand, maintaining high rates to bring down inflation could cause unemployment to rise.

Interestingly, Fed Chair Powell had also mentioned this balancing act. In a statement, Schmid stated, “Constraints lead to hard decisions on how to balance various goals, and the Fed must handle these difficult choices concerning inflation and jobs.” He also pointed out that in managing this challenge, he believes the Fed needs to maintain its credibility on inflation.

In the meantime, the economy is demonstrating strength, and spending on AI-related software has boosted business investment, which normally falls when interest rates are high, Schmid said. His remarks followed his observation that equity markets are near all-time highs and corporate bond spreads are at their tightest.

Currently, financial markets are speculating that there is a high likelihood of a quarter-point interest rate cut at the Fed’s next two meetings — scheduled for October and December.

