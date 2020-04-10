Action Fraud (AF), a fraud and cybercrime reporting center in the United Kingdom, has come out to denounce scammers impersonating National Health Service (NHS) soliciting crypto COVID-19 donations.

Crypto COVID-19 donation scams modus

These scammers send fake infected emails impersonating NHS workers, usually to get crypto COVID-19 donations. Reportedly, these emails are infected with bitcoin ransomware or credentials stealing malware and target hospitals, mostly leading to the blocking of clinical systems.

Owing to this operation and the general rise in scam proportionate to the number of coronavirus cases, AF has partnered with London police to issue scam alerts concerning the crypto COVID-19 donations and other scam operations. AF publicized the alert via their Twitter page warning people against opening emails of NHS or donating money, saying that they don’t accept cryptocurrencies.

We continue to receive a high volume of reports about fake emails being used to solicit donations to the NHS. The NHS will never ask you to send money directly to a bank account, or make a payment using Bitcoin. Follow our advice to stay safe online.#coronavirusfrauds

Other crypto scams spawned by the virus

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, similar scams have become rampant with these scammers using various modus operandi to carry out their operations like impersonating reputable global organizations, using malware, etc.

Recently, another group of scammers also impersonated the World Health Organization asking people to donate Bitcoins for a list of infected people in their neighborhood. Reportedly, some other scammers use the name of Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs service offering tax refunds and tricking victims to fake websites to steal their credentials.

These operations alongside the crypto COVID-19 donations made the UK Financial Conduct Authority to issue its warning against investing in any coronavirus-related cryptocurrency projects, as most of them were considered fraud.

Despite the fact that these scammers follow the same modus which should warn people they are fraudulent activities, it’s been discovered that several people are still trustful and become victims of the cheap strategies. As per Action Fraud report, not lesser than 105 coronavirus related scams have sprung up with these scammers, making about £960,000.