Scalable Payments Infrastructure is Underpinning Modern Finance.

Over the past decade, cross-border payment flows have risen from $150 trillion to about $250 trillion, all while global remittances too have surged to $1.8 quadrillion (as of 2023). For perspective’s sake, India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) alone handled 21.7 billion transactions during January 2026, but issues of latency and failures quickly revealed a systemic problem riddling a whole host of trad-fi networks, not just UPI.

In fact, failed or delayed transactions have quietly eroded customer trust and profits globally, resulting in a massive trove of users to push for scalable payment systems.

Furthermore, as global supply chains, cross-border investment and migrant remittances have intensified, demand for faster, cheaper and more transparent payments (alongside 24/7 settlements and real-time transfers) have risen sharply. However, in all of this, experts still feel that banks need to provide the trust and balance-sheet support that payment channels can rely on, while fintechs and payment service providers need to excel at aspects like agility and software-driven innovation.

A modern payments strategy is therefore needed, one that is built on partnerships and APIs where fintech-led infrastructures offer modular, developer-friendly connections to multiple payment networks. In effect, anyone should be able to connect into an ecosystem and tap into wires like SWIFT, SEPA, RTP networks, cards, and even blockchain rails, without having to face any technical complexity.

And, with embedded finance (i.e. payments embedded in apps and marketplaces) exploding recently with experts estimating that by 2030 non-bank fintechs and payment platforms could account for roughly half of the financial sector’s market capitalization, it is a must for all “future ready projects” to pre-integrate multiple transaction rails, so that a merchant or marketplace can pay vendors worldwide with a single click.

How OpenPayd is leading the convergence race

OpenPayd exemplifies this ethos by offering a single API connecting businesses to dozens of networks simultaneously. Most recently, the platform expanded its currency suite to ensure clients have access to over 70 different assets. In effect, a company can now open local accounts (with virtual IBANs) in more than 35 major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, etc.), and then collect or disburse funds as if it had local banks in each region.

On the backend, payment requests are “intelligently routed” through multiple avenues to optimize for speed and cost such that if one way is unavailable, the system automatically switches to an alternate one so that clients do not have to manage multiple banking relationships or manual processes.

Compliance and scale are built into the system too, with OpenPayd holding regulatory licenses in the UK, EU, and North America. As a result, all relevant global rules (AML, PSD2, KYC, etc.) are enforced natively. Not only that, things like transaction monitoring, reporting, and safeguarding are embedded so that businesses using OpenPayd get a pre-vetted, “always-on” gateway into the formal banking system.

This enables clients across domains such as digital asset trading, marketplaces, and fintech to launch services quickly, without spending years on compliance hurdles. In fact, a major crypto exchange (Archax) recently partnered with OpenPayd to streamline its multi-currency fiat settlements, gaining instant transfer ability between USD, EUR, and GBP.

The numbers, therefore, speak for themselves as the project’s rails-agnostic approach has already driven significant volume, currently processing on the order of €130 billion annually for hundreds of companies.

A future driven by inter-market harmony?

Instead of asking banks to reinvent their back-ends, scalable infrastructure solutions like OpenPayd are fast bringing them into the next frontier of modern/shared finance (something which the latest cohort of global investors seems to be gravitating towards rapidly).

In fact, it stands to reason that as companies continue to invest in robust payment architectures, they will find it easier to roll out new products (like crypto-backed lending or embedded subscriptions) and adapt, especially as rules continue to change. In all of this, the ability to move money “efficiently, compliantly and reliably across borders” will quietly become the new foundation for all future financial activities. Interesting times ahead, to say the least!