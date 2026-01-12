Saylor’s Strategy shells out $1.25 billion for 13,627 more Bitcoins ahead of crypto policy vote

Michael Saylor’s company Strategy on Monday threw another $1.25 billion at Bitcoin, buying exactly 13,627 coins right before the Capitol Hill heads into its next crypto fight, as was previously reported by Cryptopolitan.

They sold 6.8 million shares of their Class A stock and made $1.13 billion. On top of that, they dumped 1.2 million shares of their Variable Rate Series A Stretch Preferred Stock for another $119.1 million.

Total? $1.25 billion. Not a cent went elsewhere. They paid $91,519 per coin, including all fees. That pushes their total stash to 687,410 Bitcoins, costing them $51.8 billion altogether. That means their average buy price is now $75,353 per Bitcoin.

Strategy still has billions left to throw at Bitcoin

As of press time, Strategy still has $10.3 billion ready to go in their stock sale program.That’s just the common stock. There’s more.

The board’s also got room to issue billions more in preferred shares: $3.9 billion in more Variable Rate, $20.3 billion in Strike Preferred Stock, $4.0 billion in Stride Preferred, and another $1.6 billion in Strife Preferred. That’s more than enough firepower to keep buying if they want to.

Meanwhile, things are getting interesting. David Brickell and Chris Mills from the London Crypto Club dropped some heat in their weekly letter. They said Bitcoin is the best way to bet against the falling US dollar and that it “will regain its throne as the number one performing macro asset in 2026.”

They also said Donald Trump will “hand out the candy” before the November midterms, and that the whole thing is basically a test of how people feel about the White House.

Traders who bought near the top at $126,000 might sell if the price climbs back to break even. But Brickell and Mills said that might not matter much this time. They wrote: “Onchain analytics now suggest reduced profit taking and consequent supply pressure from whales and long term holders, with realised price gains decelerating.”

At the time of this report, Bitcoin was trading just over $91,000, still almost 30% lower than its record high.

But this whole thing lines up with what Arthur Hayes said earlier this year. He claimed the combo of free government money and a weak dollar could push Bitcoin up to $200,000 in the first quarter of 2026.

Claim your free seat in an exclusive crypto trading community - limited to 1,000 members.