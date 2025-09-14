Michael Saylor says Bitcoin outshines the Magnificent 7

Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy, said on Saturday that Bitcoin had surpassed the Magnificent 7. In a post on X, he shared how the company’s Return on Investment (ROI) from Bitcoin, open interest, and its treasury expansion have beaten that of the heavyweights in tech.

He even commented, “Bitcoin is more interesting than the Magnificent 7.”

Saylor posted a chart comparing open interest to the market cap

To illustrate Bitcoin’s impact, Saylor shared a chart comparing open interest to market cap. MicroStrategy came in first at 100.5%, trouncing Tesla’s 26% and the rest of the Magnificent 7, including Nvidia, Meta, Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft.

Earlier this month, in a further comparison, Saylor stacked MicroStrategy’s performance against Bitcoin, SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), and Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND). This came after the company was excluded from the S&P 500 index.

At the time, he also showed a chart on annualized returns with MicroStrategy topping the list at 91%. It outperformed Nvidia’s 72% and Tesla’s 32%. After that came Alphabet, which posted 26% and Meta 23%, with Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon reporting significantly lower numbers.

Responding to Saylor’s post, Thomas Lee of Fundstrat weighed in, arguing that Bitcoin and Ethereum have been more resilient themes than AI or cybersecurity. He likened Strategy to a “granny shot ETF,” to mean it offers investors a simple, accessible path to Bitcoin exposure through traditional markets.

Strategy has accumulated over 638000 Bitcoin



Stock market heroes The Magnificent Seven have had a tough time in 2025, and that’s saying something as their role in stoking stock market gains has been legendary. Apple and Microsoft are working through tighter regulatory scrutiny, Amazon is facing slowing consumer demand, and Tesla is still dealing with increasing competition in electric vehicles.

Nvidia remains a bright spot, with demand for AI chips driving revenue even higher, but its stock gains this year have failed to keep up with prior explosive run-ups. Alphabet and Meta, meanwhile, are competing for digital advertising with TikTok and other platforms that are wooing users.

Compared to the Magnificent 7, Strategy’s story is cleaner. The company is still adding to its Bitcoin stack. BitcoinTreasuries.NET reported that around 12 firms expanded their holdings in the past week, led by Strategy’s 1,955 BTC buy. Gemini added 1,191 BTC, while Bitdeer in Singapore accumulated 333.5 BTC.

Metaplanet (Japan), Cango (China), and Volcon (U.S.) also added to their Bitcoin positions. Meanwhile, steady but smaller allocations came from Smarter Web in the UK, Exodus, Canaan, Anap Holdings, H100 Group, and DigitalX.

Data from BitcoinTreasuries.NET shows that the 100 largest public holders collectively control 1,009,202 BTC, worth over $117 billion today. Businesses worldwide, from Asia to Europe to the U.S., are positioning Bitcoin as a strategic part of their balance sheets.

So far, Strategy has 638,460 BTC holdings, after the 1955 BTC purchase for approximately $217.4 million at an average price of $111,196. Per executive chairman Saylor, the firm spent around $47.2 billion (fees included) to acquire its Bitcoin holdings at an average price of $73,880 — now worth about $71 billion.

Strategy has primarily financed the buys using capital raised through ATM sales of MSTR shares and perpetual preferred issues STRK and STRF. STRD offers the highest risk-reward trade-off, with a 10% non-cumulative dividend. STRK is convertible, paying 8%, and includes equity participation. STRF is non-convertible but pays a secure 10% cumulative dividend. STRC is a variable-rate preferred with monthly distributions pegged near par.

Year-to-date, Strategy stock remains one of the Nasdaq’s best-performing stocks as Bitcoin adoption and demand for crypto-based equities continue to increase. Saylor attributes the company’s adoption of the “Bitcoin Standard”, a corporate strategy pursued since 2020, to insulating shareholder value to levels well beyond that seen in traditional tech stocks.

